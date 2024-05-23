Josh Brolin And Peter Dinklage's Brothers Gets Streaming Date; Where to Watch, Plot, and More to Know

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the action comedy Brothers, starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage. Legendary Pictures will release the film in theaters as well as on streaming platforms. Brothers will be available to stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories beginning October 17. Before hitting the streaming platform, the film will have a limited theatrical release in select theaters starting October 1 as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Star-studded cast and production team

Brothers features an impressive lineup of talent. In addition to Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, the cast features Oscar winner, Brendan Fraser, eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, Taylour Paige from Zola, and the late character actor M. Emmet Walsh in one of his final roles.

Jennifer Landon, known for her role in Yellowstone, has also joined the cast. Max Barbakow directed the film, which was written by Macon Blair and based on Etan Cohen's story. The production team includes Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance, Brolin of JB Productions, and Dinklage and his partner David Ginsberg of Estuary Films. Trish Stanard served as the executive producer.

Plot details of Brothers

Brothers follows the story of a reformed criminal, played by Josh Brolin, who is attempting to leave his past behind. His plans to go straight are derailed when he reconnects with his estranged twin brother, played by Peter Dinklage. The twins set out on a road trip in search of the score of their lives.

Throughout their journey, they face a variety of challenges, including dodging bullets, evading the law, and dealing with their controlling mother. The film delves into their turbulent relationship and the difficulty of mending their broken family bond before their disagreements turn deadly.

Where to watch

Fans eager to see Brothers have several viewing options. The film's limited theatrical release begins on October 1, providing the opportunity to see it on the big screen. Following its theatrical run, Brothers will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning October 17. With its availability in over 240 countries and territories, viewers all over the world can watch the action comedy from the comfort of their own homes.

Brothers looks to be a must-see film, combining action, comedy, and an engaging family drama. Brolin and Dinklage's collaboration, combined with the distinguished supporting cast and creative team, makes it one of the year's most anticipated releases. Keep an eye out for the October 1 theatrical release, followed by the October 17 Prime Video streaming debut.

