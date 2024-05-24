The Watchers: Release Date, Story Plot, Cast And More; All You Need To Know About Dakota Fanning's Upcoming Horror Flick

After her father M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Shyamalan is making her directing debut with the 2024 horror movie, The Watchers. Here's everything we know about the upcoming film.

The Watchers star cast





Dakota Fanning stars as Mina, one of the trapped people. Fanning has been acting since childhood, appearing in I Am Sam, War of the Worlds, The Twilight Saga, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Equalizer 3. She’s also been in TV shows like The Alienist, Gen: Lock, and The First Lady, and will be in the new Netflix show Ripley.

Other cast members include:

Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion)

Oliver Finnegan (Outlander, Creeped Out)

-Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist)

What is The Watchers about?

The Watchers is based on a 2022 book by A.M. Shine. The story is about a group of people trapped and watched by mysterious creatures every night. Who are these creatures and what do they want?

Ishana Shyamalan adapted Shine's book for the movie. The official synopsis from Warner Bros. read:

Advertisement

"From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

It ended with, "You can’t see them, but they see everything."

We’ll find out when the movie releases. In the UK and Ireland, it’s titled The Watched and comes out a week earlier on June 7. While in other theaters it's slated to release on June 12, 2024.

The Watchers Trailer:

Watch The Watchers trailer here. It hints that the Watchers can see us, but we can’t see them.

Director Ishana Shyamalan

Although The Watchers is her first movie, Ishana Shyamalan has directed multiple episodes of the Apple TV Plus series Servant, where she was also a writer and producer. Plus, she has learned from her father, the famous filmmaker behind The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Old, and more.

About filming The Watcher, Ishana said, “It felt like an unending pool of inspiration to draw from — that’s the dream as both a writer and director," according to Adobo Magazine.

Watch the upcoming spine-chilling horror in theaters on June 7, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner Set To Return For Mayor Of Kingstown Shoots as He Recovers From Injury; Deets