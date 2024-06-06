Dakota Fanning Shares She Has a Huge Shoe Collection Thanks to Tom Cruise; Deets Inside

American actress and Man on Fire star Dakota Fanning recently shared about her extensive shoe collection all thanks to Tom Cruise. The renowned actress who celebrated her 30th birthday in February, shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Golden Globe Award winner Tom Cruise has been giving her a new pair of shoes annually for her birthday.

Fanning remembered that she was only 11 when she first collaborated with Cruise on their 2005 film, War of the Worlds, and as a gesture of celebration, he gifted her a Motorola Razr, her first cell phone. Despite not having anyone to call, she cherished the gift, as it fulfilled her longing for a Razr and created a fond memory.

Dakota Fanning: Tom Cruise's annual gift tradition continues with shoes

Since giving her a cell phone, Cruise has continued the tradition by gifting her a new pair of shoes every year. Dakota Fanning mentioned, "He always sends me the same thing every year, after the cellphone," revealing her lifelong love for shoes. "And since then, he's been sending me shoes every year for my birthday."

Kelly Clarkson found Cruise's choice of gift nice but random. "You must have a huge shoe collection courtesy of Tom Cruise," Clarkson joked, eliciting a laugh from Fanning. Cruise is known for generously gifting friends and co-stars; he famously sends over 300 people a special coconut cake at Christmas and funded Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell's pilot's license.

Dakota Fanning reveals rarely getting starstruck despite early Start with A-listers

Dakota Fanning revealed she's not often starstruck by Hollywood stars due to her early acting career with A-listers. She admitted, “Of course I do,” when asked if she admires or watched someone a lot growing up, but she mostly gets starstruck by reality stars.

Dakota Fanning confessed to being a big fan of Lisa Vanderpump and other Bravo celebrities, admitting she's a superfan. "I love her. She's really nice," Fanning said, with Clarkson in agreement.

In a recent updation, Last week, Fanning showcased The Watchers in London, wearing outfits from Erdem and Oscar de la Renta. For the red carpet screening, she chose a sleeveless dress with an abstract design from Erdem’s fall 2024 collection. Then, at the film’s London photo call, Fanning opted for a beige midi dress with a tulip print.

