Top 10 Best Queen Latifah Movies And TV Shows: From Chicago To Hairspray

Dana Elaine Owens, better known as Queen Latifah, is an accomplished American rapper, singer, and actress who made her place in the industry. Her amazing list of awards includes a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award, reflecting her diverse talents and influential career. Bold, beautiful, and gifted, Latifah today happens to be one of the most celebrated artists of all time.

Her rise to fame began in 1988 with the release of her debut hip-hop/rap single, Wrath of My Madness. She quickly gained recognition the following year with her album All Hail the Queen, which highlighted her distinctive style and lyrical skill. This album confirmed her status as a tough voice in hip-hop and set the stage for her successful transition into acting.

In film and television, Queen Latifah has built an equally good name with several shows under her belt. If you are still curious and wish to check out eh top 10 best Queen Latifah movies and TV shows, scroll below as we have the perfect list curated for you to enjoy this weekend.

1. Just Wright (2010)

This romantic comedy, starring Common alongside Queen Latifah, is an entertaining flick directed by Sanaa Hamri. The plot revolves around a physical therapist who falls for a star basketball player. They cross paths when she is helping him recover from a serious injury that put his career at risk.

Advertisement

The plot is a little predictable but is nonetheless an engaging, light-hearted feature that keeps boredom at bay, The chemistry between the leads and its funny moments make the movie a perfect one-time watch for fans who love a good rom-com to unwind from a hectic day.

2. Beauty Shop (2005)

Directed by Billie Woodruff, Beauty Shop finds Latifah as a determined hairstylist who has relocated to Atlanta and stands out as an expert in her field of hairstyling. However, with dreams of coming up with her own salon career, she faces competition from her former boss Jorge (played by Kevin Bacon).

An inspiring, goal-oriented film with a message to never give up on your dreams, this is a nice, light-hearted film, not to forget a smooth performance delivered by Queen Latifah

3. The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

An intense and serious film, the story revolves around a teenage girl (played by Dakota Fanning) who is haunted by the memory of her deceased mother and is searching for the truth about her. She eventually tried to flee to find solace and peace from her toxic relationship with her abusive father. During her escape, she discovered a group of self-reliant women who helped her uncover her past.

Advertisement

Queen Latifah played the character of August Boatwright, an accepting and kind-hearted soul. Her performance in the film was intense, thought-provoking, and deep. The story was adapted from Sue Monk Kidd's acclaimed 2001 novel of the same name, which explored an interracial friendship amid the civil rights era.

4. Bessie ( 2015)

Queen Latifah gives a remarkable and memorable performance in the HBO TV film Bessie, directed by the popular filmmaker Dee Rees. The movie portrays the life of the American blues singer Bessie Smith as she achieved fame during the 1920s and 1930s, becoming a musical legend.

With a high score on Rotten Tomatoes and also by film critics, this well-made true story leaves innumerable lessons for the audience to grasp. Some fans even consider this film Latifah's best work in her career to date.

5. Hustle ( 2015)

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the movie stars Adam Sandler (in one of his best roles) as a basketball scout who discovers a streetball player while he is going away to Spain. potential as his chance to return to the NBA.

Advertisement

Queen Latifah plays her role to perfection as the lead character's wife, Teresa Sugerman, in Hustle, where the two make for a believable couple. The film combines lessons in sports, comedy, self-help, and goal-driven scenes,, which makes it the perfect watch for anyone seeking to be in sports. This film showcases how the mind of a sportsman works in life.

6. Hairspray ( 2007)

Set in the era of 1962, Hairspray revolves around teenager Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonksy), who auditions for a spot on The Corny Collins Show and wins, eventually becoming an overnight celebrity. After landing a place in the series, Tracy teaches Baltimore a thing or two about racial integration.

With a star-studded cast including John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Christopher Walke, the film is a joyful and light-hearted watch that will fix your sulky and tired mood on a Friday night. Filled with comedy and funny anecdotes, this flick is a must-watch.

7. Last Holiday ( 2006)

Queen Latifah should be called the queen of rom-com films. This is now another absolutely interesting romantic comedy film that centers on a saleswoman's life after the discovery of a terminal illness. In the film, viewers see Georgia Byrd recalling her cautious life and determining to take a voyage to Europe to live like a millionaire and properly enjoy the rest of her days amidst the illness.

Advertisement

The message of the movie is deep, sentimental, and touching, but the tone of the film has been set in a relatable, not too serious, and funny manner for everyone to connect to it. It's also the ideal pick to watch during Christmas or even Thanksgiving, showing audiences a humorous and impactful narrative.

8. Chicago (2002)

Latifah received high praise for her iconic role as Matron Mama Morton in the famous musical featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger. The musical film is based on the Broadway show from 1975, which pursues the lives of two death-row convicts who become adversaries as they contend for attention from a crooked lawyer and the public eye.

The film, being a high-budget film, had a different, rusty old-school vibe with extravagant costumes, dialogues, and filmography. the film had to take a solid spot on the list. While Latifah earned an Academy Award nomination for her absolute skills in the movie, she ultimately lost it to co-star Zeta-Jones. Nonetheless, with this masterpiece, Latifah was the first woman. hip-hop to earn an Oscar nomination.

9. Girls Trip ( 2007)

If you are going to reunite with your best friend anytime soon, this is the perfect film to watch for the next girls' sleepover pajama party. The film is a solid women-centric film where four friends—Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith—voyage and reunite for an unforgettable experience as they make their way to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, rekindling their friendships and having a fantastic time together in the meantime. The film gives out a message of self-love, freedom, human connection, and girlhood, accompanied by stomach-aching humor and jokes.

Advertisement

10. Set it Off ( 1996)

Taking a break from romantic comedy films done by Queen Latifah, here is a gut-wrenching and high-energy mystery thriller that well-known film critics praised at the time, Set it Off follows four struggling and desperate black women. Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise, Latifah, and Pinkett Smith, plan and execute a bank robbery but begin growing suspicious of each other as they attract the attention of a controlling detective.

What sets this film apart from the usual thrillers in Hollywood is its ability to give backward minorities a voice, screen space, and representation. including black, female, poor, and working-class individuals who face unfairness in America. What can we add about Latifah's performance? She delivers a remarkable and captivating performance, as expected.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside

TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet