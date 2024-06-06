Dakota Fanning revealed receiving a special birthday gift from her former co-star Tom Cruise every year. Recently, the former child actress turned 30 and she made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Fanning said in the episode that she had met the Hollywood celebrity while on the set in 2005.

Dakota Fanning recalls receiving her first cell phone from Tom Cruise

Fanning said to host Kelly Clarkson that it was Tom Cruise who gave her the first cell phone when she was 11. Cruise and Fanning worked together on War of the Worlds when she turned 11.

Fanning said, "It was none other than a Motorola Razr." Ever since the Mission Impossible star has been sending a birthday present to his former co-star. But Fanning now owns something far more luxurious than a cell phone.

Dakota Fannings says Tom Cruise has been gifting her shoes since she was 11

Further, Fannings said that Cruise sent her the same gift to her ever since then. The actress added, "I used to love shoes, and when I was on the War of the Worlds press tour, I was able to fit into really small adult shoes, so I was really excited about them. So, he has sent me shoes every birthday since that one."

Even though Dakota Fanning thought that after all these years, the kind act of sending presents and following up with her would stop, it didn't. The actress revealed her expectation that the relationship would end when she turned 18 or 21, but Tom Cruise liked to check on her once every year.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor is popular for giving extravagant presents. The Hollywood Reporter reported that every Christmas, Cruise gives his friends and former co-stars a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Woodland Hills, California's Doan's Bakery.

About War of the Worlds

Steven Spielberg directed the movie War of the Worlds where Cruise and Fanning portrayed a father and daughter. With a global box office success, the film, which debuted in June 2005, became the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

