Is The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra Joining DCU With Creature Commandos? James Gunn Reveals

The announcements of James Gunn-led DCU have always been a talking point for the internet. While there have been numerous rumors on the internet about powerhouse actors joining the cast of DCU projects, the director has now confirmed that The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos. The rumors started doing the rounds back in November 2019, but the new update now confirms her voice role in the newly established DCU.

The Witcher star Anya Chalotra joins James Gunn-led DCU

The animated series, Creature Commandos will mark the first chapter of the James Gunn-led DCU. Taking to Threads, the filmmaker confirmed the actress, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher series on Netflix and Jennifer Ashman in the British TV show Wanderlust, would be playing Circe in the upcoming series. Gunn confirmed the news when a fan asked if the report was accurate, saying, "Yes [it's true]."

James Gunn teased other fun surprises in store for the DCU fand as he added, “And there are other cool characters in the show played by other cool actors. But all of the series regulars were announced." Anya's character will not be far from her Netflix series character either, as Circe is a Wonder Woman villain based on the character from Greek mythology, who is an immortal goddess from Aeaea with strong magical abilities and supernatural beauty.

What is all about Creature Commandos?

Creature Commandos is set to kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU with an animated series. It will include some of DC's strangest characters as Gunn revealed in January 2023 that he had begun writing a new TV series for his revamped DCU. He also confirmed Creature Commandos on January 31, 2023, sharing details about the slate for the DC Universe's Chapter 1, titled "Gods and Monsters".

The seven-episode series will be the first project in the new DCU, which will adapt several characters from the comics, taking inspiration from the New 52 era, that hasn't been seen or mentioned in previous live-action projects.

