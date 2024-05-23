The Witcher Season 4: Fans Get FIRST LOOK Of Liam Hemsworth's Geralt; See Here

Liam Hemsworth is set to take the torch from Henry Cavill by transforming into Geralt in the upcoming season of The Witcher. For the previous three seasons, The Justin League star played the protagonist in the fictional drama. As per the reports from Entertainment Weekly, fans have been comparing the looks of Hemsworth and Cavill and have noticed that the men look quite similar in their costumes and hair.

Similarities between Liam Hemsworth and Henry Cavill’s characters

The reprised role of Geralt in season 4, played by Liam Hemsworth, looks majorly similar to the DCU actor’s look in the previous season. The first thing that instantly catches the eye is the hair. None of the actors are naturally blonde, and so for the characters, Cavill and Hemsworth have opted for almost the same style of hair. Next up is the facial structure. While the actors look quite different from each other, with makeup on, the characters look hardly changed.

The fans, however, did notice the body buildup between the Australian native and the Superman actor, and that’s where the line of difference could be visible. With the costume and the armor on, Hemsworth could easily pull off the character of Geralt, but the regular audience could see that Cavill had rather big muscles than The Last Song actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It should not be an issue for Hemsworth to play such a role onscreen, as he has taken on a similar role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games.

ALSO READ: 'I Feel Sorry For Him:' Freya Allan Asks The Witcher Fans To Give Liam Hemsworth A Chance Amid Backlash

How will Liam Hemsworth stepping into the shoes of Henry Cavill make an impact on the series?

With Liam Hemsworth stepping into the shoes of Henry Cavill in the iconic role, the fans of the show are divided about whether the recast would do justice to the series or not. The visual representation would make a massive difference for the audience, and the performance would diverge from the original portrayal.

Henry Cavill left The Witcher because he could not come to terms with the vision of the makers and his own idea of the character. The release date of The Witcher season 4 has not yet been announced, but it is expected to drop in 2025 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 5: Will This Be The Final Season? The Officials Have Final Answer