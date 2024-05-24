The first look of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher was unveiled yesterday and netizens cannot stop talking about it. The series is currently filming its fourth season in the UK.

Soon after some photos were leaked from the set by the paparazzi, the streaming giant dropped a short video with a glimpse of Hemsworth with long blonde hair as the White Wolf of the Continent.

Liam Hemsworth’s first look as Geralt of Rivia is out

The DCU hero Henry Cavill has been playing the role of Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of The Witcher since 2019 and now Hemsworth is set to take over the role for the remaining two seasons of the show. While fans have been mostly sad with the news, Hemsworth and the other cast members have been thrilled about his new adventure.

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it's thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," told Lauren S. Hissrich, The Witcher showrunner, to EW. "Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We're having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

Fans react to Liam Hemsworth's look as the Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4

Netizens have a mixed reaction to Hemsworth embodying the key character of the fantasy series. While some are willing to give Hemsworth a fair chance, most look unhappy. From a “Switcher” to spoof, they are not willing to watch the show without Cavill int he role. “I didn’t know how I’d feel but after laughing that hard I realized….. NOPEEEE not for me🤣🤣🤣

"Pass. Couldn’t even get the more serious looking Hemsworth? 💀 feels like a Spoof,” wrote a user while Cavill fans couldn’t miss him anymore. They wrote, “Henry Cavill is my only Geralt” and “Not sure how I feel about this. Henry Cavill was perfect for the role.” One wrote, “Discounted Thor playing Geralt. This already looks terrible.” Another commented, “He has big Henry Cavill shoes to fill.”

“Liam you're a good man but you're not him,” wrote one. “Cavill was made for this role, it will not be the same without him,” commented another. One wrote, “Sorry Netflix without Cavill we are not watching.” Another commented, “I'm sorry but I'm not going to see it, you had a 10/10 actor, you didn't want to listen to him, you put him aside and now you want us to see a mini thor? for me the saga ended when Cavill left, I'm sorry.”

Others said that it doesn’t matter anymore since the character is anticipated to have lesser screen time moving forward than other characters, especially Ciri. “Wannabe Witcher. Sorry he’s gone but glad Cavill isn’t involved in this farce anymore. It’s no longer about the Witcher. It’s the Yennefer, Ciri, Fringila, Francesca, Tissaia, Eithne power hour,” wrote one while another wrote, “New Geralt will only be in 25% of his own show DOA.”

About the series The Witcher

The Witcher, based on Sapkowski’s novels, will immerse you in an eerie and captivating world. The show follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutant monster hunter navigating a morally gray universe, journeying “toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” as Netflix describes.

