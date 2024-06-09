Joe Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue And More Come Together To Watch Coldplay Perform In Greece; See HERE

Coldplay has evolved far from just a normal band, it's a cult, an emotion on its own, and, oh, their concerts? They're not just your typical ordinary concerts but surely lifetime experiences worth every penny. Not only do you or your friend next door groove to the lyrics of their evergreen track Yellow on a mellow Saturday night but it looks like our top Hollywood stars also cannot seem to resist the fun.

On Saturday, June 8, Luke Evans posted a clip of him joined by Joe Jonas, Kylie Minogue, and Liam Hemsworth, among others, as they attended Coldplay’s Live in Athens show at the OAKA Olympic Stadium in Greece. "Hot temp, Coldplay," Evans wrote in the caption. "Thanks, Joe xx," he added, tagging the group.

Luke Evans and Joe Jonas share their Coldplay moments with their followers on Insta

In the clip shared by Evans, Joe Jonas, who was filming the group, turned the camera on himself, Evans, his friend Fran Tomas, and Minogue as they waved their hands up in the air and grooved to the band's masterpiece Yellow. amidst millions in the Stadium.

Furthermore, the clip also had a sneak peek of Chris Hemsworth and his partner Gabriella Brooks. “What a night!” Jonas added it to the comment section of the clip. Coldplay is currently performing their second Athens show on Sunday, June 9, before moving on to play in Romania, then Hungary and Italy in July 2024.

Recent news about Coldplay's new track shows and more

Coldplay is all set to come up with multiple shows by the end of this year and also next year, in 2025. Furthermore, According to media reports, the band is also set to take the stage in India as part of their 'Music Of The Spheres' tour in January 2025, although there has not been any official announcement as yet by the band.

Meanwhile, According to reports by The Sun, Coldplay has recorded a song with rapper Little Simz and also filmed a video for the track in East London with the rapper sometime back in 2024. Coldplay and Simz also starred in the Netflix revival drama Top Boy.

