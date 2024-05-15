Guy Ritchie's affinity for thrillers and action movies appears unbreakable, and following his huge hit The Gentlemen, the prolific director's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now a must-see for aficionados of the spy action genre.

The Superman here is still Guy Ritchie, who has been making hits for a while now, including The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Aladdin, Wrath of Man, and most importantly, The Gentlemen, which became extremely popular after it was released on Netflix. Henry Cavill and the renowned director reunited in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Plot, cast

According to a Jakarta Globe article, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a lighthearted look at World War II history and depicts Operation Postmaster, one of the most compelling real-life British secret operations.

The film's descriptions, meanwhile, greatly exaggerate the real-life events of the operation. The plot of this spy action comedy is an undercover assignment to thwart a Nazi scheme.

The crew for this unique British operation is led by the renowned Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillips; other members of the team are Anders Lassen (Alan Ritchson), Freddy Alvarez (Henry Golding), Henry Hayes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), and others. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Streaming details

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare can be rented or purchased on well-known streaming services including Google Play, iTunes, and Prime Video if you live in the United States. Unfortunately, there is currently no information regarding streaming availability in the UK, which is bad news for fans of Guy Ritchie and Cavill who live in the UK, as reported by RadioTimes.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare debuted on April 13, 2024, in New York and was later distributed nationwide on April 19, 2024. It received positive reviews from critics for its compelling historical interpretation of the World War II situation.

ALSO READ: 'No Dedication at All': Henry Cavill Shares Glimpse of Playful Banter with the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Co-Star Alan Ritchson