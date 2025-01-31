The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian Fakes Death and Victor Rushed to Surgery

Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless brought shocking moments as Ian Ward (Ray Wise) faked his death, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) was taken to surgery, and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) explained her unexpected disappearance.

Tessa Porter returned to the cottage with Aria Porter-Copeland (Maddie and Millie Ingle) and was surprised to see Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) back.

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) was relieved and admitted that they had called the police. Tessa quickly apologized for worrying Mariah and assured her that Ian Ward was not involved.

Tessa explained that she had taken a drive to calm Aria down but forgot to charge her car. When the battery died, she realized her phone was also dead.

Bad weather kept her from walking anywhere with Aria. Luckily, Abby Winters (Melissa Ordway) drove by and helped, but since Abby had left her phone at Society, Tessa couldn’t call Mariah.

Tessa admitted she regretted suggesting that Ian could change and felt foolish for believing in him. However, Mariah reassured her, saying she was glad to have her wife and daughter back. As they talked, sirens were heard heading to the Newman ranch, prompting Sharon, Tessa, and Mariah to check out the situation.

At the ranch, paramedics arrived and declared Ian Ward dead. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was relieved, saying his reign of terror is finally over. Sharon and Mariah also had their own angry words for Ian before he was taken away.

Meanwhile, Victor had suffered a gunshot wound. Though not life-threatening, he needed surgery. Nikki was deeply concerned but stayed by his side in the ambulance. Victor tried to reassure her.

Back at the ranch, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) spoke with Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Michael made it sound like Ian had entered the ranch alone, while Nick and Adam claimed they were just supporting the family.

Despite the missing details, the part about Ian grabbing a security guard’s gun and Victor stepping in was true. Nick explained the situation, confident that Ian’s fingerprints on the gun would back up their version of events.

Chance found the timing suspicious, especially since Jordan had died on the property earlier. He commented on how things always seem to work out for the Newmans. However, he admitted that the world’s a better place without Jordan and Ian.

Back at Sharon’s house, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) joined Sharon, Mariah, and Tessa to discuss Ian’s connection with Jordan. Tessa felt guilty for believing Ian had changed, but Mariah reminded her that he was a master manipulator.

Just when it seemed like the chaos was over, Ian suddenly jolted awake in the ambulance. His supposed death was nothing but a fake-out, setting up more drama ahead.

