The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor and Ian Shot in Ranch Showdown, Ambulance Called

On Wednesday, January 29, Ian Ward (Ray Wise) took the Newman family hostage at the ranch. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) tried to talk him down, but Ian was determined to go out in a blaze of glory. He demanded that Victor call his children to the ranch and threatened to shoot Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) if he didn’t comply.

Victor managed to call Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and make it seem like he also called Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Meanwhile, Ian knocked out one of Victor’s security guards to ensure no one could interfere.

Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) had a chance to leave, but he chose to stay with Victor. Michael insisted that Victor had been more of a father to him than his biological one.

Adam walked into the situation and was furious to see Ian holding his family hostage. Ian called for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), who came downstairs with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Ian mocked their slumber party and asked about Abby, but Victor admitted he never called her.

Victoria pleaded with Ian to let Claire go, but Ian claimed Claire had already proved she was a true Newman. He accused her of playing a key role in Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) downfall.

Advertisement

Ian also revealed that Jordan had been his partner and that he had fallen in love with her. He wanted justice for her, which meant taking down the Newmans.

Victor tried to make a deal, offering to leave with Ian and transfer him money. However, Ian had no interest in money. He wanted Victor dead. Ian forced Victor to choose which of his children would be killed first.

Victor refused and insisted that he was the only one who needed to be involved. Ian then fired a shot at Victor, hitting him in the abdomen. The Newman family rushed to stop the bleeding. Victor then lunged at Ian, and during the struggle, Ian was shot in the gut.

An ambulance was called to the ranch. Ian, assuming it was for Victor, told Nick he could finish him off. However, Nick refused and said, “I don’t kill people in cold blood like you.” He added that it would be pretty cool to watch Ian suffer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Victor struggled to stay conscious on the sofa. Victoria tried to stop his bleeding, while Nikki urged him to hold on. EMTs were on the way, and the Newman family anxiously awaited their arrival.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Recap: Ian Grabs a Gun as Victor Demands the Truth