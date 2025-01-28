The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Faces Cameron's Final Words as Chance Investigates Jordan's Mysterious Death

In a dramatic turn of events, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) attempts to take the blame for the plot to eliminate Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

However, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) step in and admit their involvement to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Victor, not pleased with being left in the dark, scolds the women for not informing him sooner. He makes it clear that the police are going to have plenty of questions about the situation.

The conversation shifts to the security team being briefed on the events, and plans are made for the transfer of Jordan’s body to the morgue.

At the cottage, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) tries to reassure Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) that she will get through this ordeal.

Sharon’s car was recently found in the river, leading Nick to fear the worst. The two share a heartfelt hug before Nick heads to the main house. This leaves Sharon alone, while Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster) sleeps upstairs.

It’s then that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) appears to Sharon once again, seemingly a vision brought on by the PCP still in her system. Sharon is filled with guilt over her role in framing Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei).

Cameron tries to ease her mind, arguing that Sharon was under the influence of drugs at the time and that forgiveness is possible. “But that starts with forgiving yourself,” Cameron advises.

Advertisement

His surprising words are calm and wise as he hints that this may be their final interaction. “It’s been a wild ride,” Cameron says before giving Sharon a kiss on the cheek and bidding her farewell. Sharon, feeling a mixture of relief and sadness, says goodbye as Cameron disappears.

Back at the main house, Nick is informed of Jordan’s death and learns that Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is asking questions about how she met her end. Victor quickly jumps in with a story. He claims that Jordan went looking for Claire and Victoria at the tack house, intending to end their lives.

According to Victor, Jordan then took out a poison vial and drank it when she realized she was cornered. Instead of returning to prison, Jordan chose a fatal escape. Chance questions Victor about the poison vial, but Victor insists the police have already confiscated it.

With this story in place, Chance heads to the tack house to investigate further, accompanied by Nick and Victor. Victor recaps how Jordan had admitted to her partnership with Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and that she claimed Ian had killed Heather Stevens (Vail Bloom).

Advertisement

Victor believes that Ian hasn’t gone far and suggests that they could lure him out by going public with Jordan’s death. Chance, however, disagrees, believing it could make Ian more dangerous.

Back at the cottage, Sharon is stunned when a tearful Mariah appears, looking terrified. Mariah confesses that she can’t find Tessa and Aria, who are both missing. She had gone home but discovered that they were gone. Mariah’s fear grows as she searches for her loved ones.

Meanwhile, at Nate Hastings’ (Sean Dominic) place, he talks to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford) after dessert. Nate shares some news that Damian (Nathan Owens) has agreed to come to Genoa City to discuss a job offer.

He reveals that Damian owns the parent company of the businesses Nate has been working for, which shocks Amy. Damian had previously seemed down on his luck, but now it appears he’s a successful entrepreneur.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan’s Fatal End and Billy’s Fresh Start