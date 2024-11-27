‘There’s Color All Over It’: Wicked Director John M. Chu Defends ‘Desaturated’ Aesthetic Of The Film

Wicked can be considered one of the most celebrated musical releases this year. The movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical brought a unique twist, connecting it to The Wizard of Oz. However, the director, John M. Chu, faced criticism over the color grading, which looked saturated compared to the technicolor used in the OG films.

The controversy started after Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's promotional images were released by Universal Pictures. However, Chu reassured the critics, saying, "Don't worry, we still have a year and a half to show you our colors! Trust me, plenty of colors in Oz."

In an interview with Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail, journalist Radheyan Simonpillai recently questioned the director about Wicked looking a little desaturated. "I mean, there's color all over it. I think what we wanted to do was immerse people into Oz, to make it a real place," Chu responded in defense.

He explained that he didn’t want it to appear like a dream sequence because Wicked has always been about real friendships and emotions. Otherwise, “the stakes that these two girls are going through wouldn’t feel real,” he added.

Chu elaborated that they intended to bring the “dirt” into the film and remove the picturesque “matte painting” aesthetic. “I want to feel the wear and tear of it. And that means it’s not plastic,” he said. Wicked, which was released in theaters on November 22, revolves around the blooming friendship between witches Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo).

Advertisement

“Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads,” says the official synopsis.

The film has a star-studded ensemble, including Grande, Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and many others.