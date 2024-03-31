What Are Jennifer Garner's Birthday Plans? Actress Gives Sneak Peek Saying 'It's All Coming Together'

Jennifer Garner is excited about her birthday! The Alias actress sees it as a chance to give it back to society. This year will also be all about giving, as the Yes Day actress turns 52. The actress is humble and grateful about everything that the world has given her and strongly believes that it is high time that she gives it back too, in the smallest ways possible. What are the Daredevil actress’ plans? Find out.

What is Jennifer Garner planning for her 52nd birthday?

The actress got into a candid conversation with People where she revealed the exclusive plans for her birthday. The Family Switch actress began, "Every year I do something for my birthday," and then went on to say, “To me that day is like, 'Okay, how am I going to look forward this next year? How am I going to look outside of myself? How am I giving back to the world that gives me so much?'" Garner reveals how she has planted trees with her children in 2023. It was a partnership with the LA Parks Foundation.

The Peppermint actress shares her children Violet (18), Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12) with ex husband Ben Affleck. She also recalls how her 50th birthday was special. She asked guests to fill 5000 backpacks to feed a family of four. She then donated these to Blessings in a Backpack Program. The actress goes on, "So every year there's something, like, that feeds me and that I love to just include people in.” She also adds, "And I know what I'm going to do this year and it's coming together, but I'll talk about it after."

The Juno actress also reveals how she loves having a good time with good food and everything else. Food and cooking thus, act as great sources of joy for the actress.

Does Garner have her own organic brand?

Yes. Jennifer Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She also displayed her culinary skills in the Pretend Cooking Show on social media since 2017. The actress has also had her own share of cooking failures. She begins, "My worst kitchen disaster is being let into the kitchen in the first place," and adds, "I love to cook and thank goodness I’ve trained my kids to really love the flavor of char,"

The actress also reveals, "They say that’s how they know I made it. 'Cause I always want things just a little bit crispy and then I forget. It’s like, whatever. My toxic trait is optimism. I’m going to remember to take things out of the oven." While we wait to see what Garner's plans are on her birthday, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

