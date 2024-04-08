Jennifer Garner Says She Can Marry THIS Drink; Actress Shares Hilarious Incident of Her Trying It for the First Time

Jennifer Garner is definitely a coffee person!

The 13 Going On 30 actress shared her love for coffee and joked about marrying it if possible. "I love coffee. If I could marry coffee, I would," the actress told People’s Magazine.

Garner has a long-term partnership with Kitchen Aid and is currently promoting their semi-automatic and fully-automatic Espresso Collection.

The collection was launched on April 8 and ranges from $700 to $2,000. As a coffee enthusiast, Garner’s coffee choices often change, and this machine has become a savior! Sounds like a must-have for fellow coffee lovers!

Garner shares her coffee routine

The Family Switch actress needs atleast 3 or maybe 4 coffees a day, which she very religiously explained to PEOPLE. "I always do a super early workout and I need a coffee before that to get me started — and that's usually an Americano," she said.

"After I work out, I feel like I deserve a reward, so then I'll have my cappuccino. And then I probably have one more coffee in me mid-morning, and then I'm done for the day. If I have one later, it's decaf."

Garner spilled beans on her ever-changing coffee orders. "Almost always, I'll have an almond milk cappuccino, but sometimes I go flat white and sometimes I go cortado."

Although she is not an ice-coffee girl, her 18-year-old daughter loves it and has occupied three of the six coffee machine profiles. "She's so specific because she's cool. If you're 18, you're super cool,” Garner shared.

Garner added, "So yeah, she is always like, 'I like extra water in this. I like this extra hot.' She's very fancy."

Garner shares hilarious story of her first time drinking coffee

Getting high on Booze is a thing, but the Alias actress was high on caffeine on her first try! She shared the hilarious story of her first coffee drinking when she was too embarrassed to say she didn’t know how to and overdid it.

"I was probably 23. I was living in New York City and I'd never been a coffee drinker," she said, adding, "I got cast in Law & Order as a guest star, which is a rite of passage for young actors in New York City."

She celebrated her win with Benjamin Bratt, who was her love interest during the guest appearance. "We ordered lattes, and I'd never had a latte," she said.

She continued, "And it was this big bowl. I added so much sugar to it because I was embarrassed to say, 'I don't know how to drink coffee. I don't know if I even like it.'"

Guess what? She did like it! And ended up having a little too much of it. "I had so many of them and so much that I had to go home and lie down. I had to cancel an audition because I just overdosed my first time. I will never forget that day,” she shared.

Jenifer Garner goes crazy with coffee on her Pretend Cooking Show

For those who don’t know, Ms Garner has a cooking show on Instagram called Pretend Cooking Show. The actress shared that she loves baking the most on the show but, more importantly, loves sipping coffee while doing so. The Ina Garten recipe Beatty's Chocolate Cake recipe is one of her favorites to make.

"I like to have coffee while I bake and I like to have coffee in what I'm baking," she said. Unlike the first time, Garner has become a pro at having too much coffee.