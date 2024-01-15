'These characters rarely, if ever, looked like me': America Ferrera gives a heartfelt speech at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

America Ferrera, widely recognized for her role in Ugly Betty, once again demonstrated her remarkable oratory skills while accepting the eighth annual SeeHer Award at the 29th Critics Choice Awards.

America Ferrera highlights the urgency for authentic representation in storytelling

This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon a woman who actively “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries," of representation.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Ferrera said, "I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl in love with TV, film, and theater, who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in," she added "Of course, I could feel myself in characters who were strong and complex, but these characters rarely, if ever, looked like me. I yearned to see people like myself on screen, as full humans."

Reflecting on her two-decade-long career, Ferrera acknowledged the transformative shift within the industry. She recalled a time when it seemed "impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters, but because writers, directors, producers and executives who were daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases, I and some of my beloved Latina colleagues have been supremely blessed to bring to life some fierce and fantastic women."

In a nod to the emerging generation of Latina actresses, including Ariana Greenblatt, Jenna Ortega, and Selena Gomez, Ferrera acknowledged their potential to reshape storytelling. She passionately asserted "To me, this is the best and highest use of storytelling. To affirm one another's full humanity. To uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen—Black, brown, Indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender. We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected."

The SeeHer Award was presented to Ferrera by Margot Robbie, the star and producer of Barbie. Robbie praised Ferrera as remarkably grounded, surprisingly silly, and consistently aligned with meaningful causes. Ferrera's impactful speech resonated strongly with the audience, including notable figures like Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling, nearly bringing tears and reinforcing the crucial importance of diverse and authentic representation in storytelling.