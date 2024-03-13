Who Is Finneas O'Connell's Girlfriend Claudia Sulewski? All About Her As Couple Celebrates His Academy Awards Win At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

At the 2024 Oscars, Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, celebrated his historic win. O'Connell, 26, and his sister Billie Eilish became the youngest two-time winners in Oscars history for Best Original Song with What Was I Made For? from Barbie. They marked the occasion by attending the Vanity Fair afterparty.

The couple, together for over five years, walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles event on Sunday night.

Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski pose with Grammy win

Grammy winner Finneas O'Connell and YouTuber Claudia Sulewski pose together with O’Connell wrapping his around her partner in crime, beaming with joy, as he proudly displays his trophy.

Sulewski chose a chic black dress featuring a menswear-inspired halter neckline reminiscent of a tuxedo, with plunging fronts and backs. O’Connell complemented her look with a shiny black satin suit layered over a black T-shirt.

Siblings Win Grammy for What Was I Made track from Barbie Movie

At the 96th annual Academy Awards, the musician and his 22-year-old sister/collaborator performed their hit song from Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie , which was nominated for six awards. With the stage adorned in pink, O’Connell played the piano while Eilish delivered a simple yet stunning performance, moving cast members like America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon , along with the 40-year-old writer/director, to tears.

The song What Was I Made For? was nominated alongside other tracks such as I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.

When the siblings accepted their trophy, Eilish thanked the Barbie team, her childhood friend, and some of her teachers. She expressed gratitude for the song and movie and how it impacted her and others.

From dating app to creative collaborators: Finneas and Claudia’s journey since 2018

Before attending the 2024 Grammys and other events, Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski attended the Academy Awards together in previous years, notably in 2022 when he and Eilish won their first Oscar for No Time to Die from the James Bond movie.

In September last year, the What They’ll Say About Us singer and the influencer celebrated their fifth anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to my absolute dream girl! These have been the best five years of my life!" O’Connell wrote in an Instagram post.

In reply to O’Connell’s post, Claudia Sulewski wrote, "Half a decade with the love of my life. Lucky us."

In mid-February, the singer-songwriter shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram for the actress/filmmaker. “Happy birthday to my most precious Claudia, who has made the world a better, brighter place since she got here,” he wrote in the caption of the photo of the pair. “So lucky you were born when you were, so lucky to be around you.”

The couple met in 2018 on a dating app and have been close ever since. They bought a house together in 2019 and have collaborated on projects, such as the hitmaker’s music video for the 2022 song Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, which Sulewski directed and starred in.

