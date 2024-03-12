America Ferrera's impactful speech at the Oscars may not have won her the Best Supporting Actress award for Barbie, but it resonated with audiences.

Will Greta Gerwig make Barbie sequel? America Ferrera drops hints

During Deadline's interview at the Oscar after-party, America Ferrera hinted about the sequel saying, "I’m not dismissing it, I want to do it," while Greta Gerwig vaguely responded to the Deadline interviewer, that there is "no resistance" from her side for the Barbie sequel.

Checkout the interview here;

Reflecting on her role in the film, Ferrera expressed to the Deadline interviewer, “It’s been amazing — to be part of something that hits the culture the way that it did. And it made history, and to have been the human and to deliver Gloria’s journey and to have that be so embraced by the audience, is so wonderful. It speaks to people’s desires to be seen and to hear the truth or what feels true to them,”

While America Ferrera remains uncertain about her involvement in Barbie 2, she hinted at the possibility, of keeping her future projects under wraps. However, she is gearing up for her directorial debut with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on Erika Sánchez's bestselling novel, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures.

Advertisement

Barbie stands as Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie, earning $1.44 billion and receiving eight Oscar nominations. Although director Greta Gerwig initially hesitated about directing the sequel, she has expressed openness to the idea following her commitment to the Netflix reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Despite Gerwig's potential involvement, the sequel's fate also relies on Margot Robbie's role as both Barbie and a producer. While Gerwig's change of heart is promising, the sequel's realization remains uncertain, pending Robbie's stance and further development.

ALSO READ: 'It's Appalling To Me': Lady Gaga Claps Back At Haters For Criticism Over Women's Day Photo With Dylan Mulvaney