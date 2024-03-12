America Ferrera And Margot Robbie Exchanging Barbie Colors Was The Perfect Farewell To The Greta Gerwig Masterpiece

America Ferrera, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in the blockbuster film, Barbie selected a shimmering pink corset gown with a small train for the occasion. The dress was custom Atelier Versace, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes. The fitted bustier paired perfectly with her chunky ruby- and diamond-encrusted choker by Pomellato and sleek bob haircut.

On the other hand, Margot Robbie made her arrival at the 2024 Oscars tonight in a striking black gown from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The shimmery piece featured a dramatic rounded strapless neckline and an elegant ruched detailing at the waist. For some extra sparkle, Robbie accessorized with a twisty silver and gold cuff.

America Ferrera's pink dress was the perfect farewell to Barbie

While this year's Oscars marked America Ferrera’s first Oscars ceremony as an Academy Award nominee, she has been steadily inspiring us onscreen for over two decades. Her nomination for Gloria in Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie was the culmination of her 20-year career, which included roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Ugly Betty, and Superstore. Ferrera's ki nomination for her critically acclaimed performance was a testament to her inspiring performances.

“The experience has been so rich and surreal,” Ferrera tells Harper’s Bazaar of her Oscar nomination and experiencing a press tour for the history books with Barbie. “One of the things I could’ve never anticipated was getting to spend time with the other nominees and building friendships with them that are so supportive.”

A grand finale at the 96th Academy Awards called for an unforgettable dress. Working with star stylist Karla Welch, Ferrera selected a pink chainmail gown from Atelier Versace and jewelry from Pomellato for the big night. She kept her makeup fresh for the evening, opting for just a pop of blush and pink lips courtesy of makeup artist Linda Hay, and wore her hair in a effortless bob, styled by Aviva Jansen Perea.

“The moment I stepped into the dress, I gasped and started to dance,” she said of the stunning, shimmering bodycon piece. “That’s how I knew.”

For Ferrera, her Oscars gown served as more than a final ode to a film that has changed her life. The dress and her other Barbie press looks, ultimately symbolized a sartorial transformation that celebrates the woman Ferrera sees herself as.

“It felt so great to get to collaborate with Karla on looks that reflected who I am today. I felt beautiful, sexy, strong, and empowered throughout the press release of this film,” the actress said. “Karla’s styling amplified and externalized how I’m feeling on the inside.”

With more highly anticipated projects on the horizon for Ferrera, including her directorial debut, an adaptation of the beloved novel I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, the Oscars ceremony both celebrated the perfect storm that was Barbie and marked a new beginning for the star.

“I will remember [this] as a joyful celebration of the incredible cultural impact that Barbie has had,” she said, “that I feel so blessed to have been a part of.”

Exploring America Ferrera's career

America Ferrera is an American actress, director and television producer. She has received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to a nomination for an Academy Award. In 2007, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in 2023, she was named in BBC's 100 Women list.

Ferrera developed an interest in acting at a young age, performing in several stage productions at her school. She made her feature film debut in 2002 with the comedy-drama Real Women Have Curves, earning praise for her performance. She achieved modest success early in her career with roles in films such as the comedy-dramas Gotta Kick It Up! (2002) and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005). She garnered further critical acclaim and recognition for her starring role as Betty Suarez in the ABC comedy-drama series Ugly Betty (2006–2010). For her performance, she won a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, the first for a Latina woman in the category.

Ferrera's other film roles include the drama The Dry Land (2010), the romantic comedy Our Family Wedding (2010), the crime drama End of Watch (2012), and the fantasy comedy Barbie (2023), which earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also performed a voice role in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise since 2010, and has co-produced and starred in the NBC workplace comedy series Superstore (2015–2021).

