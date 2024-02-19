People's Choice Awards 2024: America Ferrera Wins The Movie Performance For Barbie

Barbie was up for several awards at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and won most of them, including Movie of the Year, Comedy Movie of the Year, Ryan Gosling for Male Movie Star of the Year, Margot Robbie for Female Movie Star, and America Ferrera for Movie Performance of the Year.

America Ferrera wins The Movie Performance

America Ferrera played Gloria, mother and Mattel employee whose self-doubt and unfulfilled aspirations in the real world prompt an existential crisis in Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) in Barbie Land. Ferrera’s plucky performance has landed her in the Oscar discussion this year.

Billie Eilish presented Ferrera the award for Movie Performance of the Year, with the latter joking that she only attended the event to befriend Billie Eilish. "I'm only here because I want Billie Eilish to be my best friend. Billie, what do you say?" she said with humor.

"Oh my goodness, thank you to everybody who voted for me and voted for Barbie. Whether you saw Barbie in the theater one time or 20 times, I know there are some of you out there — thank you for showing up with your friends and your family all dressed in your fabulous pink," Ferrera said.

Ferrera also took a moment to thank Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who directed and starred in the film, in her speech. "Yes, yes, yes, all the flowers to both Greta and Margot for inviting me to represent the entire human race in Barbie Land," she added. "You're welcome. I hope I did you proud."

"It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of such a bold and inspiring masterpiece and to get to speak words of truth that so many of us needed to hear out loud," Ferrera said in her speech, noting that the Barbie movie "is an invitation to all of us to embrace our full selves as we already are; uniquely, gloriously and perfectly human."

Other actors nominated alongside Ferrera for movie performance of the year included her Barbie co-star Simu Liu, May December's Charles Melton and Natalie Portman, Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple, Saltburn's Jacob Elordi, Melissa McCarthy from The Little Mermaid and Air's Viola Davis.

America Ferrera talked about the Gloria's speech in Barbie

During an interview with The New York Times, America Ferrera was asked what she thought when she read the Gloria's popular speech for the first time. "It definitely felt like an important moment, but Gloria was shining from the very beginning. She represents this quest for the permission to express yourself," she said.

Ferrera continued, "She has to play the role of Mom and of responsible career woman, while hiding everything she loves underneath the corporate suit, being what she thought she needed to be. From the moment we meet her with her pink sneakers on to her getting to drive in that car chase, there was so much wish fulfillment and release for somebody who has been repressing so much."

She further added, "The monologue felt so right for Gloria. Yes, it breaks the Barbies out of their moment, but it’s also the natural breaking point for Gloria, where she has to say what she’s discovering on this journey. I recognized that it was a big moment and that it needed to work, but it also didn’t work independent of her entire search for more freedom for herself."

