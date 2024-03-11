Best On Stage Jokes At Oscars 2024: From Barbenheimer Onstage To Jimmy Kimmel Stealing Ryan Gosling's Pants

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The 96th Academy Awards saw a number of great performances. But most importantly, it saw how the Hollywood stars joked on stage, making fun of each other or shocking the audience with how they presented themselves.

Here are the best funny moments from the Oscars 2024.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling about Barbenheimer

The co-star of the upcoming and one of the most anticipated movies, Fall Guy appeared together on stage during the 96th Academy Awards. Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling were on stage to honor Hollywood’s stunt performers.

During their presence, Gosling came up with the Barbenheimer reference, stating, "I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us."

To which Blunt came with a great comeback, "That's right, here's Ken and Kitty, just leaving all that fodder in the dust, guys, right?"

Further stating, "And the way this awards season has turned out, wasn't much of a rivalry, so, just let it go!"

The Blade Runner 2049 star then said that although Oppenheimer has won Best Picture in all the awards so far, "They call it Barbenheimer and not Oppenbarbie,” for a reason.

He said, “I think you guys are at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."

But The Devil Wears Prada actress gave the whole banter a stop by saying, "Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me., Mr. 'I need to paint my abs on to get nominated.' You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that."

America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon

You have your ears up when Kate McKinnon steps on stage. This time, she was accompanied by the Barbie star, America Ferrera. The two cheerful personalities were presenting the awards for the best documentary short and best documentary feature.

Upon entering the stage, before naming the nominations, Ferrera said, “These awards honor the best in documentary filmmaking. Films that give us real stories about real life with past winners like Woodstock, Free Solo, and Inconvenient Truth.”

To which McKinnon continued, “Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Jurassic World Dominion.”

The Barbie star however shocked McKinnon, telling her that the Jurassic Park franchise is not a documentary and that Dinosaurs aren’t real.

“Kate, the dinosaurs weren’t real. … I know the dinosaurs were real but in the movie, they were CGI. There was a documentary about it.”

The astounded Ghostbusters star then asked the director of 1993’s Jurassic Park, Steven Spielberg, “Is this true?”

Spielberg was seen smiling when he shook his head confirming the words of Ferrera.

Upon which McKinnon asked, “But Jeff Goldblum is real, right?” to which again Ferrera replied with a “No.”

This made The Spy Who Dumped Me actress curious, stating, “Then to whom have I been sending for my tasteful nudes?”

This is when Spielberg pointed to himself, making the crowd laugh.

Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Robert Downey Jr's drug addiction

Well, this one is being criticized by the people as it brought back memories from the tough days Robert Downey Jr. has faced.

While joking about Ryan Gosling, Jodie Foster, and many other stars, Jimmy Kimmel also joked about the Iron Man star.

Jimmy Kimmel started by saying, "This is the highest point in Robert Downey Jr's long and illustrious career.” Further touching his nose, hinting at the drug addiction, the host stated, “Well, one of the highest points."

Robert was seen with a smiling face, who also tapped his nose reacting to Kimmel's comments on stage. Further, Emily Blunt, who was sitting right behind the Due Date star was also seen rubbing his shoulders.

When Kimmel went on to joke about the same, Downey Jr. was seen gesturing "Let's keep it moving."

John Cena coming out on the Oscars stage naked

While presenting the awards for best costume, the WWE fame, John Cena was seen on the stage wearing nothing. The award went to Poor Things.

Setting up the moment, Jimmy Kimmel remembered a moment from the 1947 Oscars, when David Niven was on stage and a nude man, “A streaker ran across the stage” showing a Peace sign.

Further, the host asked the audience, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?”

In his second hint to John Cena, Kimmel asked, “I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?” with his eye rolling upwards.

This is when the cameras and the audience saw a naked John Cena, peeping out of the stage decorations, and told Kimmel that he changed his mind. “I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” said Cena.

Further in their conversation, Cena was heard saying, “I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke.”

In his reply, Kimmel said this is “supposed to be funny,” to which the wrestler replied, “The male body is not a joke!”

He, however, was seen on stage with just an envelope in his hand, covering his private parts. But as he couldn't open it to announce the names, Cena came back wearing a Gideon toga-like cloth.

During his speech, Cena stated, “[The agency is] just going on what they know. And what they know is, ‘This entity, this commodity gravitates toward these things, we should stay in this lane.’ But I’m not a commodity. I’m a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity.”

Jimmy Kimmel talks about the length of movies

During his opening monologue, Jimmy Kimmel was seen joking about the length of the movie that were released till now.

He first said, "There were so many great movies that held audiences captive this year and I mean that literally. Your movies were too long this year. The average length of the top ten movies was 2 hours and 23 minutes. That’s up 30 minutes from three years ago."

Further talking about the Martin Scorsese film, the host said, "When I went to see ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ I had my mail sent to the theater. It’s so long, you could drive to Oklahoma and solve the murders yourself.”

John Mulaney speaks the entire plot of Feild of Dreams

The comedian John Mulay came up on stage to present the Oscars for the best sound, however, it took a long for him to even introduce it.

During his speech, he started with how the old movies didn't have sound in them, and yet some people call that era the “Golden Era.” He further called those people “Difficult and Insane.”

Further stating that it is good that the movies today have, sound because, without it, one would never hear “Classic lines, as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat’, ‘I’ll have what she’s having’, and ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died’.”

He then proceeded to explain the whole plot of Feild of Dreams, mimicking the character and dialogue from the 1989 Psports- fantasy movie. He took a long time to come to the nominees and announce the name of the winner.

However, the category was won by The Zone of Interest.

Jimmy Kimmel stole the pants of Ryan Gosling

It was the fascinating performance by Ryan Gosling of I’m Just Ken. The Barbie star performed this song alongside Mark Ronson and also brought on stage the legend, Slash himself.

Well, it was a part of Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes when he brought the glittery pink pants that Gosling wore during his performance. The host who stole the pants after Gosling’s performance started a bid for the clothing.

Kimmel announced, "Look what I got off Ryan Gosling's body, can we start the bidding at $10,000?"

The host was even seen pointing towards the mother of Bradley Cooper, as she raised her hand.

Jimmy Kimmel hints a Brokeback Mountain joke

Jimmy Kimmel joked about a lot of things, but the first movie he spoke of was Barbie. He took a jab at the movie stating that the movie Barbie, has changed his wife a lot.

Before she was likely to offer their daughter a pack of “Marlboro Reds” said the comedian. But Barbie has now become a feminist icon, added Kimmel.

Thanking Greta Gerwig for this enormous achievement, Kimmel went to talk about the actors. He stated, “Look kids it's Barbie and Ken sitting next to each other.”

Looking at the Suicide Squad actress, the comedian said, “Margot, I want you to know that even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, “You’ve already won the genetic lottery.”

Further talking to the Ken actor Ryan Gosling, Kimmel added, “Ryan, you are so hot, let’s go camping together and not tell our wives.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

