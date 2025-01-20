'They Show Up': José Andrés Appreciates Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Efforts Towards L.A. Wildfire Victims Despite Criticism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to the Los Angeles wildfire victims was scrutinized, claiming that the royal couple did it for clout. However, in a recent interview, their friend José Andrés praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their efforts.

The royal couple—who live in Montecito, Calif., about 90 miles north of the L.A. area—reportedly helped with wildfire relief efforts by donating essential supplies, connecting with affected families, and serving meals with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Speaking to People magazine, Andrés, who considers Megan and Harry his "friends," said he is "just glad that they show up like so many others." The WCK founder and restaurateur says the couple, who have a longstanding connection with his organization, is in the limelight more in Britain than in America.

He explained how the Duke and Duchess didn't have to do anything for the cause, but they decided to do it anyway. On January 10, the pair visited the WCK location in Pasadena to aid the victims of the Eaton Fire. Andrés called that gesture "amazing."

The Bazaar and Zaytinya owner recalled the pair giving hugs to the victims who recognized or did not recognize them to provide them with emotional support. "It's people that just want somebody to listen to them and give them a hug," he added.

Andrés revealed how "those celebrities" brought joy to the victims and first responders as they cried with them and gave emotional support. He added that anyone who chooses to be with those who have lost their homes, celebrity or not, is worthy of praise and appreciation.

"So, for everybody that was able to show up even for an hour, for me, they're amazing people," he told the outlet. Andrés also claimed that Megan and Harry didn't do it for the cameras; instead, they've been doing charity where there is nobody.