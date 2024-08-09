Channing Tatum Reveals How Was It Like Working With Partner Zoe Kravitz In Upcoming Film Blink Twice

Channing Tatum is starring as Slater King in the upcoming psychological thriller film Blink Twice, which his fiancée Zoe Kravitz has directed. The actor recently opened up about his experience collaborating with Kravitz on the movie and shared that it was great working with her because they both began their relationship as friends and were passionate about the project. Tatum and Kravitz first linked in 2021, and the couple reportedly got engaged in October 2023.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz recently appeared at the Blink Twice premiere at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles, where the couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight and gushed about their creative collaboration.

Kravitz, who also co-wrote the movie with E.T. Feigenbaum, told the outlet, "I think there is so much trust there, and you're able to go to places that maybe you couldn't go with someone that you maybe don't know as well," saying, "it was beautiful experience to work together creatively."

Tatum also talked about his thoughts on starring in her directorial debut project. He said that it was "interesting," noting that because they started as "friends" just working on a project that they both "believe in."

The actor further explained that when a partnership starts in a creative place, "you respect each other's point of view, you respect each other's mind, and each others' experience in life." He said, "I now don't know what I would do creating without her," explaining that everybody asked him if he was sure enough to "create" with his significant other.

However, Tatum acknowledged that after working with her, he would suggest "almost everyone" to do it, noting because you get to know who that person is and what they meant to you and "who they are to you when you're in the trenches." He also said that in those moments, you rely on the other person's "perspective," asking them for guidance and insight on what you might be missing.

Kravitz's film Blink Twice follows Slater King, a mysterious tech-mogul billionaire who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala. Slater invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. However, she begins to question her reality when she realizes something is wrong with this island. She’ll have to discover the truth to make it out of this party alive.

Meanwhile, Blink Twice will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024. The movie also features Naomi Ackie, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat, Levon Hawke, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, and Kyle MacLachlan.