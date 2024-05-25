Cannes Film Festival 2024: From Kinds Of Kindness To Grand Tour; Check Out Complete List Of Winners As Closing Ceremony Comes To End
Cannes Was a 10 Day Long Dream of Cinephile, but now as it comes to a close, here is a list of all the winners at this year's event.
It's that time of the year again when we wave goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival. This year was filled with amazing movies and artistry, and to honor all the talent that graced this year's event, the closing ceremony also brings in the awards for the best of the industry. So, here is the full list of winners from 2024.
List of all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d’Or
Anora by Sean Parker
Grand Prix
All We Imagine as Light
Jury Prize
Emilia Pérez
Special Prize (Prix Spécial)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig by Mohammed Rasoulof
Best Actress
Best Actor
Jesse Plemons for Kinds of Kindness
Best Director
Miguel Gomes for Grand Tour
Best Screenplay
The Substance by Coralie Fargeat
Camera d’Or
Armand by Halfdan Ullman Tondel
Camera d’Or Special Mention
Mongrel by Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin
Short Film Palme d’Or
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević
Short Film Special Mention
Bad for a Moment by Daniel Soares
Golden Eye Documentary Prize
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams
Queer Palm
Three Kilometers to the End of the World
Palme Dog
Kodi in Palm Dog
