Cannes Film Festival 2024: From Kinds Of Kindness To Grand Tour; Check Out Complete List Of Winners As Closing Ceremony Comes To End

It's that time of the year again when we wave goodbye to the Cannes Film Festival. This year was filled with amazing movies and artistry, and to honor all the talent that graced this year's event, the closing ceremony also brings in the awards for the best of the industry. So, here is the full list of winners from 2024.

List of all the winners at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Palme d’Or

Anora by Sean Parker

Grand Prix

All We Imagine as Light

Jury Prize

Emilia Pérez

Special Prize (Prix Spécial)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig by Mohammed Rasoulof

Best Actress

The Ensemble of Emilia Pérez

Best Actor

Jesse Plemons for Kinds of Kindness

Best Director

Miguel Gomes for Grand Tour

Best Screenplay

The Substance by Coralie Fargeat

Camera d’Or

Armand by Halfdan Ullman Tondel

Camera d’Or Special Mention

Mongrel by Chiang Wei Liang, You Qiao Yin

Short Film Palme d’Or

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević

Short Film Special Mention

Bad for a Moment by Daniel Soares

Golden Eye Documentary Prize

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found and The Brink of Dreams

Queer Palm

Three Kilometers to the End of the World

Palme Dog

Kodi in Palm Dog

