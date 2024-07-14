'They're Going To Get Whiplash': Ginny & Georgia Actor Nathan Mitchell Teases Exciting New Update About Season 3 & 4

Nathan Mitchell teases the exciting direction of Ginny & Georgia season 3 and looks ahead to season 4. Since the end of season 2, where Georgia was arrested, the show has been on hiatus for over a year, keeping fans eagerly waiting for answers. Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off, and viewers are excited to see what's next.

Ginny & Georgia actor Nathan Mitchell shares update about season 3 & season 4

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, while promoting The Boys season 4, Mitchell was asked about Ginny & Georgia season 3. While he didn't reveal much, Mitchel told the outlet;

"What I can say is season 3 is going to be bonkers! I have some great tea that I'm not allowed to spill. But they're going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise." he added, "It's a great season that G&G has in store for everyone, and I can't wait for them to see it."

Mitchell also gave an update on season 4. Even though Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons after season 2, they won't start filming season 4 right after finishing season 3. Mitchell mentioned;

"We're going to take some time [after season 3.] Luckily, I think The Boys is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up [Ginny & Georgia] season 3 by the time [we start The Boy season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

When Will Ginny & Georgia Seasons 3 be released?

With season 4 not starting production for a while, it's unclear when season 3 will premiere on Netflix. Recently, Netflix has been splitting some of its newer seasons into multiple parts. It’s possible Ginny & Georgia seasons 3 and 4 could be released in this format since it’s a popular show.

Season two took almost two years to come out, being announced in April 2021 and released in January 2023. Since season three only started production in April 2024, we shouldn’t expect it too soon.

Back in April 2024; Netflix announced on X (formerly Twitter), "Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is now in production!! Well, isn't that just peachy."

Ginny & Georgia seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Hopefully, a trailer for season 3 will be released soon. Stay tuned for future updates.

