Did Eminem Mention Alec Baldwin And Halyna Hutchins' Rust Shooting Incident In His New Song Fuel? Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

Eminem has amazed his fans with the release of his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). While the whole album is already being talked about around the hip-hop industry and making waves in the music culture, the Without Me artist has also made some heavy references to celebrities that also include Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin is known for his portrayal in epic movies such as The Edge, Glengarry Glen Ross, and more.

Eminem mentions Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins's incident

The latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is something that was eagerly awaited by many. And since its recent release, the tracks are continually being grooved to.

However, the artist who has a huge respect in the rap industry, for coming up with great numbers, while being from a troubled background, has made some really harsh references in some of his latest tracks.

Besides taking a dig at Sean “Diddy” Combs, being his multiple Diddy disses, Eminem has also mentioned the Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins incident in one of his tracks.

The incident that has been referred to in Eminem’s track Fuel, is about The Hunt for Red October actor who had fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. This incident happened during the filming of a movie called Rust.

Advertisement

It is reported by Varitey that Hutchins was shot with an on-set gun which also had live ammunition in it. Talking about the incident, the Sing for the Moment artist is heard rapping in his ninth track, “F**k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then.”

Coincidentally, Eminem’s latest album was dropped on the third day of Alec Baldwin’s Santa Fe manslaughter trial.

About Eminem’s latest album

Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady was released on Friday, July 12. It is a grand 19-track album that the artist dropped almost four years. Within a few tracks, the Lose Yourself artist has even featured some of the recent and famous artists.

In Somebody Save Me, which has already become a fan favorite, Eminem has featured Jelly Roll. Meanwhile, another track called Tobey features Big Sean and BabyTron.

Advertisement

Houdini, which was released as a single, happens to be another fan favorite, however, the most loved track by the followers of the Till I Collapse rapper happens to be Temporary.

ALSO READ: Eminem Announces 12th Studio Album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace); Here's Everything We Know So Far