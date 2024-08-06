‘They're Horrified': Marla Sokoloff Reveals How Her Kids React To Her Full House Character Gia

Marla Sokoloff recently appeared on Dave Coulier's podcast, Full House Rewind, to discuss her children's reactions to her role as Gia on Full House. The 43-year-old actress revealed that her daughters—Harper Bea, who is two years old, Elliotte Anne, who is twelve, and Olive Mae, who is eight—began by watching the sequel series Fuller House. Sokoloff suggested that they watch the original Full House episodes to fully comprehend her part.

During the podcast, Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on Full House, asked Sokoloff about her children's reactions to her portrayal of Gia, the character known for having a negative impact on Stephanie Tanner. In response, Sokoloff stated that her daughters were particularly taken aback by scenes in which her character was shown smoking.

She said that in response, her children said, "Mom!" in an astonished and disapproving manner before inquiring as to whether or not she smoked. Recounting their response, Sokoloff laughed and said she uses these instances to teach her kids not to act like her character—particularly during the smoking periods, which they found particularly upsetting.

During his visit to The Tamron Hall Show in 2022, Dave Coulier openly voiced his delight about the prospect of reprising his iconic role on Full House. Coulier stated that he would be pleased to join a new version of the iconic sitcom if the opportunity arose. When Tamron Hall inquired about the possibility of a relaunch, Coulier answered enthusiastically, demonstrating his willingness to reprise his former role.

With a humorous suggestion, the podcast presenter called for a hypothetical resurrection of Fullest House, which lightened the mood. Coulier gave a favorable response, expressing real curiosity about the concept.

Coulier also revealed that he and his former castmates frequently discuss their wish to reconnect and play together again. He emphasized their genuine appreciation for the show and the profound influence it has had on its viewers. Coulier's comments expressed a strong sense of nostalgia and affection for Full House, which fueled their continued enthusiasm for a prospective new project.

