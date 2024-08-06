The Umbrella Academy: How Do Viktor's Powers Work In The Series? Explained

The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix series based on the comic book series, features members with varying powers, with Viktor's (Elliot Page) being particularly powerful. The show, which premiered during a time of high dark superheroes, concluded with its fourth season, leaving many mysteries, particularly regarding the Hargreeves' powers, and a cliffhanger ending.

The Umbrella Academy is a group of seven superpowered children, trained by eccentric billionaire scientist Reginald Hargreeves. Each member has a unique superpower, and they once partnered to stop an apocalypse. However, they parted ways due to Viktor's dangerous powers, which have put the world at risk twice. The Hargreeves continue to work together to save the world, despite the dangers posed by Viktor's abilities.

Viktor’s superpower is sound manipulation

Reginald Hargreeves did not name his adopted children, instead assigning them numbers. It's unclear if he had a specific method or if it was random. Viktor was the team's Number 7, and it's theorized that the Hargreeves were numbered based on their power, with Number 1 being the weakest and Number 7 being the most powerful. This theory aligns with Viktor's abilities.

Viktor, once believed to have no superpowers, was revealed in The Umbrella Academy season 1, causing an apocalypse. His superpower is sound manipulation, which he uses to convert into energy and physical force. This ability allows him to hear even the faintest and distant sounds, causing devastating effects, as seen when he used his heartbeat to break free from a soundproof chamber.

Advertisement

Viktor harnesses sound to transform it into energy, projecting it as white energy. In The Umbrella Academy season 1, he uses his violin to channel this energy, resulting in his irises turning white and his skin becoming pale, making him known as The White Violin.

Viktor's power includes creating force fields to shield himself and others, manipulating soundwaves to control objects, and lifting himself through the air. His powers are strongly linked to his emotions, allowing them to gain force during emotional turmoil, potentially causing them to become out of control. His abilities are also linked to weather manipulation.

Viktor's powers became out of control in season 1 due to lack of proper training, and recurred in season 2 after dealing with amnesia. After transferring his powers to Harlan, who struggled with them, Viktor learned how to control them in season 3. Harlan successfully transferred his powers to Viktor, allowing him to learn control.

Advertisement

Before that, and especially in season 1, Viktor was controlled by his powers rather than the other way around, as seen in his transformation at the end of season 1, but in season 3, he was finally able to activate his powers with conscious effort. As the most powerful member of the original Umbrella Academy team, Viktor needed to learn to control his powers, more so as he was the trigger of the apocalypse on two different occasions.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy features a different Viktor from the comic book version, who is treated like an ordinary person by Reginald to control her powers. When Vanya discovers her true identity, her powers drive her insane, turning her into the White Violin and destroying the world. In Dallas, she becomes partially amnesic and uses a wheelchair, while in Hotel Oblivion, she undergoes physical therapy.

In the comics, Vanya channeled her powers through music, and could create destructive waves by playing one single note on her violin. Vanya’s powers in the comics are as destructive and deadly as in the Netflix show, but the way she channels and uses them is different. Viktor is a more fleshed-out character in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, and he has a different fate than his comic book counterpart.

Advertisement

Why Sir Reginald repressed Viktor's powers?

Reginald Hargreeves, a powerful, wealthy, and intelligent man, was not a good father. His extreme parenting skills led to unresolved trauma for the Umbrella Academy members. He trained some children to control their powers, like Klaus, by locking him in a mausoleum for hours. Viktor, however, was unforgivable due to his actions.

Reginald discovered Viktor's immense power, but also his emotional impact. Despite training him to control his powers, Reginald deemed Viktor's power too destructive and excluded him from the team. He kept Viktor medicated throughout his life to suppress his emotions and powers. Reginald also rumored Viktor into being ordinary, further affecting his abilities.

This ended up doing a lot more harm than good to Viktor, who felt left out for years, and his siblings didn’t help with that and not special. Suppressing Viktor’s powers only made their release a lot stronger and deadlier, triggering the apocalypse in The Umbrella Academy season 1 and another one in season 2, though luckily, the latter was prevented.

ALSO READ: The Umbrella Academy: 8 Things To Remember Before The Season 4 Premiere