THIS Barbie Actor Reveals Getting Sweet Surprise From Margot Robbie; Here’s What He Said

Rob Brydon, popularly known as one of the Kens in the Barbie movie, revealed that he got a heartfelt surprise from Margot Robbie years after the actor sent out a recorded message for the actress on her birthday. In conversation with The Times of London, the actor shared that he recorded the message in the voice of Uncle Bryn, his character in the show Gavin and Stacey.

Brydon claimed that when he entered the dressing room with Robbie years after the message incident, the actress claimed she was a fan of his show and loved the message. The Hollywood star’s comments surprised the actor.

Rob Brydon sent out a recorded message to Margot Robbie

While chatting with the news portal, Brydon recalled that he had completely forgotten about the message, so when the Wolf of the Wall Street actress mentioned the incident, it took him by surprise.

The Trip actor revealed, “Years ago, Margot’s friend asked me to record a birthday message for her as Uncle Bryn [his character in Gavin and Stacey]. I bumped into Margot when I went for a Barbie wardrobe fitting. She said, ‘You don’t remember doing that message, do you?’ I said, ‘No, to be honest, I forgot.’”

Speaking of his experience with the Greta Gerwig movie, The Gruffalo actor shared that he didn’t know that the film would be so huge until he started filming it. The actor said, “Being in it for just a day, I had no idea.” Previously, Brydon claimed that he was deeply hurt by comments from fans who questioned his casting in the film alongside "all the youngsters."

The Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig’s directorial was dropped in theaters opposite Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in July 2023. While the Cillian Murphy starrer won big at the award shows, Barbie led from the top at the box office. The movie was hailed by Mattel and included a huge star cast.

The cast members of the film, apart from Margot Robbie and Rob Brydon, included Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrel, and Simu Liu, along with the other actors.

According to the synopsis of the film, “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

Barbie is available to stream online.

