Barbie continues to dominate box office post USD 1 billion milestone; list of records broken by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer film

Barbie's one-sided domination on the box office charts has been no surprise for anyone. The fantasy film directed by Greta Gerwig has turned out to be one of the most successful films of all time. Cruising past the $1 billion worldwide collection is not the only accomplishment achieved by the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The adventure film has broken several other records and become a moment in cinematic history despite it having been released only a little more than a month ago. It was released on July 21, 2023, on the same day as Oppenheimer, but the latter was no competition for Barbie as it took leaps and bounds. Here's a list of records broken by Barbie during its run.

Records broken by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie

Biggest opening of 2023

The animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie was sitting on the throne of having the biggest opening of the year, Barbie surpassed it during its three-day opening weekend. While Mario opened with $146.4 in its three-day weekend, Barbie opened with $162 million.

Biggest opening by female director

Barbie also made history by being the film with the biggest opening by a female director. Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden, held the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman with $153 million. This was smashed by Greta Gerwig's Barbie opening with $162 million.

Highest opening for non-sequel

Usually, sequels, remakes, and superhero films tend to get a lot more hype leading to good opening numbers. Barbie broke that myth by becoming the highest opening weekend for a non-sequel, non-remake, and non-superhero movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's highest opening

Barbie has also become Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's most successful opening for a film. While Robbie's previous highest opening was Suicide Squad's $133.7 million, Gosling's largest opening was Blade Runner 2049 with $32.8 million.

Biggest opening for toy-based film and movie without IMAX

Barbie also has the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a toy. This record was previously with Toy Story 4 which earned $120.9 million in its opening weekend. The film also emerged victorious over The Twilight Saga: New Moon, which had a $142 opening and became the film with the biggest opening weekend without any IMAX screens.

Biggest first Monday and opening week for Warner Brothers

Barbie also earned $26.2 million at the domestic box office on its first Monday becoming film studio Warner Brothers' best-selling Monday of all time. This record was last held by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, which raked in $24.6 million on its first Monday. The film made $578.5 million dollars in its opening week, also breaking the record for the biggest opening week in history for the studio.

Highest-grossing film directed by a woman

In August, Barbie became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. Greta Gerwig, who is all set to direct an adaptation of the Chronicles of Narnia books, has certainly made history by taking over the record held by Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman.

Barbie cruises past the 1 billion mark

Barbie became the 6th movie after the coronavirus pandemic to pass the one-billion-dollar line at the worldwide box office. The film took 19 days to reach the mark, becoming the 9th fastest film to do so.

Barbie makes further history for Warner Brothers

If all of the previous records weren't enough, Barbie also made all-time Warner Brothers history by becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office. This record was held by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight previously at $536 million.

Barbie becomes highest-grossing film of 2023

The most recent of Barbie's countless achievements is surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2023 with $575 million at the domestic box office and $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. It is now the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time, but it is expected to become the 10th highest-grossing film of all time.

