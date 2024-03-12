Academy Awards 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Continues Faux ‘Feud’ With Matt Damon

At the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel made a last-minute jab at Matt Damon. Cameras suddenly turned to Messi, the dog actor from Anatomy of a Fall, when the 96th Academy Awards telecast concluded on ABC Sunday night and it seemed like Messi was peeing on Matt Damon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Damon’s Oscar snub

In a humorous moment, Messi, the dog, lifts his leg over the star and then walks away, implying that Oscars host Kimmel put the dog up to the task. The incident reignited a long-running Funny feud between Damon and Jimmy Kimmel that began in 2005, when Kimmel joked that they “ran out of time” to converse with Damon, whom he had never seen before, at the close of one of his late-night talk shows.

Kimmel made fun of Damon once more in a recent interview with CNN before the Oscars, this time for choosing not to attend the ceremony despite being in Oppenheimer, the most nominated film of the year. “He does not have an Oscar nomination. He was in Oppenheimer," Kimmel told the publication that he was the only one who wasn’t nominated. Robert Downey Jr. and co-star Cillian Murphy took home Sunday’s Oscars, and Emily Blunt was also nominated from the cast.

Kimmel joked to CNN about Damon not attending, “What really happened? He couldn’t get a ticket. It’s one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. He asked if he could come, and they said, ‘Sorry, nominees only.’” After that initial jest almost twenty years ago, Damon and Kimmel have continued to trade jabs. Notably, in 2008, Damon got Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman involved in a music video that made light of the two’s alleged affair; over the years, Damon has also made his way into Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and this year, he had Ben Affleck try to mediate a reconciliation between the feuding duo.

Jimmy honors Messi, the dog

During his opening monologue on Sunday, Kimmel paid a heartfelt homage to Messi, who portrayed the dog Snoop in the Best Original Screenplay winner Anatomy of a Fall this year. Kimmel lauded Messi, saying, “Even though he’s a dog, he may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall.”

He then joked that he would cast Messi in the starring role if The Shaggy Dog were ever to be rebooted.

“If you’ve watched Messi’s overdose scenario, you’re aware of it. Kimmel continued, highlighting one of the dog’s most notable scenes from Anatomy of a Fall. It’s amazing. To be honest, since Gérard Depardieu, I haven’t seen a French actor eat his vomit like that,” he said.

Messi’s attendance with a black bow around his neck had made him a star of the awards season at the Oscars luncheon in February when he met celebrities and candidates Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. In a video posted on Instagram before Sunday’s show, Kimmel also tested out a few of his monologue jokes on Messi.

