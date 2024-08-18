‘This Is For You’: Paramore Honors Robert Pattinson With Decode Song At Eras Tour Show After Suki Waterhouse’s Opening Performance

Twilight will always be an evergreen film, and now we know it! At the latest Eras Tour stop, Hayley Williams paid tribute to Robert Pattinson's vampire roots.

During Taylor Swift's London show on August 17, the Paramore frontwoman gave a shoutout to Suki Waterhouse and her fiancé for her special opening performance. Before performing Paramore's 2008 track Decode, Williams praised Waterhouse for successfully opening the London show.

“Did you guys see Suki earlier?” the lead singer asked, before leading the crowd in a round of applause, according to a fan who captured the footage.

Williams then turned the audience’s attention to Waterhouse's longtime partner, who famously portrayed vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight alongside Kristen Stewart, a.k.a. Bella Swan, in the hit franchise.

“But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse,” Williams told the crowd. Quoting one of the fantasy film’s most iconic lines, she said, “This is the skin of a killer, Bella.”

“This is for you, Robert,” Williams added, and the band began playing the explosive intro to Decode. While it was unclear if Pattinson was present at the concert, fans definitely had a great time and went wild over it.

Waterhouse and Pattinson who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in late 2023 and welcomed a daughter in March 2024.

The beautiful Waterhouse announced her Eras Tour news—that she would take the stage at the Aug. 17 show—earlier that month. “It felt like an honor to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever,” she wrote on X.

“A dream come true that I never wanted to wake up from. Playing at Wembley Stadium in my hometown!” she continued. “See you August 17th at THE ERAS TOUR.”

This iconic vampire romance series, inspired by Stephenie Meyer's bestselling novels follows the tale of Bella Swan, an ordinary high school student who finds herself entangled in a love triangle with Edward Cullen, a vampire, and Jacob Black, a werewolf.

Their complex relationships and mystical adventures captured the imaginations of fans worldwide. The original Twilight movies, released between 2008 and 2012, were successful but received mixed reviews.

The entire franchise includes five movies released in order: Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012).

Pattinson has carved out a name in the industry through his character in this franchise and even today it is clear that fans love and remember this character as the charming vampire on screen.

