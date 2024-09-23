Throwback: When Ice Spice Revealed Breaking Down In Tears After Receiving Taylor Swift Collab Offer

Billionaire singer and performer Taylor Swift has undoubtedly become one of the most significant, sensational, and influential pop icons of today. From Prince William to actresses like Blake Lively and rappers like Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav, everyone is her biggest fan—better known as Swifties.

Out of all the A-list names, rapper Ice Spice also joined the list. In February 2023, she graced the couch of Today Show, where she reflected on having the chance to work with Taylor Swift on the Karma (Remix). Ice Spice said that she broke down in tears after she got to know about it.

“I started crying when I heard about it,” Spice said. “I was like, ‘No, you’re lying. That’s not real!’ I was so emotional; it was like tears of joy, of course. But, just grateful — iconic,” she added, as per a throwback article by Billboard.

Karma (Remix) was released in May 2023 as part of Swift’s Midnights extended edition. The duo performed the collaboration for the first time just days later at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the Eras Tour, and the track debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, the pop icon told Spotify back in 2023 that she has been a fan of the 24-year-old singer and has hummed to her track while she was on tour.

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on ‘Karma’ was one of the most natural things,” Swift said at the time. “I had been listening to her nonstop, like getting ready for my (Eras) tour; I was just listening to Ice Spice constantly,” she added as per Billboard.

Taylor Swift's concerts (Eras Tour) have become a persistent phenomenon over time and have cemented a special significance in the realm of pop culture.

On July 9, 2024, Swift celebrated her 113th show of the Eras Tour by performing several of her famous songs for the Swiss crowd, including Evermore’s Right Where You Left Me.

Before her shows in Switzerland, Swift performed in Amsterdam for three nights. On July 6, her boyfriend Travis Kelce was also present to cheer for his lovely girlfriend.

