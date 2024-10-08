‘I’m Grateful For...’: Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Taylor Swift’s Influence And Support In Her Musical Journey

While pop icon Taylor Swift may have written most of her song lyrics suggesting that she’s waiting for her ideal hero to sweep her off her feet, in real life, she is a hero for her friend and fellow musician, Sabrina Carpenter, who has been on cloud nine with back-to-back album successes.

In a clip from a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Espresso singer opened up about the impact of Swift's ongoing support and how much it has meant to her career.

“I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I’m grateful for that,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter further talked about Swift and her aura and said that it was easy to see how composed, graceful, and gracious Swift is when she walks into a room. As someone who opened for a portion of Swift's Eras Tour, Carpenter highlighted the admirable qualities during the segment.

Furthermore, in Variety's August 2024 cover story, she reflected on her “best, best” friendship with Taylor Swift, which evolved from their time spent together on the Eras Tour. She applauded Swift for her strength and resilience and noted that despite all the stuff the publications say about her, what she has done and achieved so far, she has done it with immense grace.

Furthermore, in an interview with Rolling Stones earlier this year in June 2024, Carpenter mentioned that Swift has a unique ability to release music at just the right moments, often providing comfort and resonance to her listeners.

She further shared a moment when Swift once played her a song before its release, showing their close friendship and mutual admiration. Carpenter went ahead and also lauded her star-studded career trajectory and admitted that since both her and Swift's genres of music are different, she would be nowhere close to her.

What do you think of the two pop stars being friends? Would you like to see them collaborate for a music video together? tell us your thoughts!

