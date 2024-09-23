How Many Taylor Swift Concerts Does 'King Swiftie' Flavor Flav Want To Attend? Check Out His Wholesome Response HERE

William Jonathan Drayton Jr. better known by the stage name Flavor Flav is a die-hard Taylor Swift fan, who isn't ready to give up his King Swiftie label.

Public Enemy rapper has attended several concerts on the Eras Tour, even receiving a shout-out from Swift during her show at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on July 23. This earned him the affectionate title from her fans.

The rapper spoke to PEOPLE at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21 and said that he plans to attend “as many as I can make” of Swift's upcoming shows.

“I know I'm going to one of them in Florida,” Flavor Flav told PEOPLE.

Swift is scheduled to resume her record-breaking tour next month with three shows in Miami, followed by shows in New Orleans the same month, and a series of concerts in Indianapolis in early November 2024.

The Eras Tour will then move to Canada with several shows in Toronto that month before Swift wraps up with three shows in Vancouver in December. Flav added in the candid chat that he will try to make it to as many shows as possible, depending on his schedule.

Swift's Eras Tour has been an all-time high record-breaker ever since it was first announced. Previously, In the European Leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift also celebrated her 100th show. The singer's 100th show took place in Liverpool, England.

Back in 2023, the renowned MC graced Tamron Hall's show and revealed why he loves Swift and her catchy music so much. “I love Taylor Swift’s music,” he explained. “Let me put it like this: I listen to her music real good, and she keeps it real with her audience," he added as per Billboard.

He also added that Swift's authentic sense of music delivery can resonate with a lot of people. In the same chat. he revealed that Swift even sent him some cool merchandise after he attended her concert.

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav has been a big name in the old-school rap scene with the release of his tracks such as Fight the Power and also made guest appearances on the tracks of Thrash Metal bands such as Anthrax.

