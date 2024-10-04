Kesha Opens Up About Split From Unnamed Ex And Reveals How It Has A Taylor Swift Connection; ‘Was a Bit of a Starf---er'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Veteran pop star Kesha, known for her electrifying music and striking looks, dominated the charts in the 2000s. Recently, she revealed how she got dumped in a romantic relationship and later tweeted about it.

Kesha shared an interesting story about her first breakup during an interview with Elle. She suspected her unnamed ex was only interested in her for the wrong reasons, so she decided to test him. Instead of taking him to a Taylor Swift party, she brought a friend. The next day, he broke up with her, confirming her suspicions.

In March, Kesha talked about going through her first breakup ever, expressing her shock on social media. While she didn’t name her ex, she had been linked to film producer Riccardo Maddalosso last year and, more recently, to entrepreneur Michael Gilvary.

“I got dumped because I didn’t take a guy to the Taylor Swift afterparty,” she said, mentioning that they had been together for a year and a half.

On the other hand, Kesha also reflected on her dating experiences, comparing her search for love in Los Angeles to “digging through the garbage.” She emphasized the importance of self-love, saying, “You gotta be all those things to yourself—your own boyfriend, best friend, cheerleader.”

She went on to say that while she’s open to romance, she’s only interested in a match who will treat her as well as she treats herself, as per EW. This new outlook inspired her latest single, Joyride, which she released on Independence Day. Kesha described the song as a celebration of her freedom and joy.

She said that she believes in the idea of being self-sufficient and often takes herself out on dates, and celebrates her wins.

The track Joyride was released under her own label, Kesha Records. She hopes for a safe space for artists because "creation and fear cannot co-exist,” she said. “When you’re in a state of fear, you cannot create, and I know this from personal experience.”

This track came after Kesha's case with Dr Luke got settled. According to an article published by Rolling Stone, Kesha's legal battle with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, began in 2014 when she filed a lawsuit against him in California.

Kesha accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault, harassment, and emotional abuse spanning over 10 years.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

