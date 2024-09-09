'This Is One of the Big Ones': Angela Bassett Bags Her First Emmy in Best Narrator Category on First Night of Creative Arts Edition

The Creative Arts edition of the Emmy Awards has kicked off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and Angela Bassett has bagged her first ever Emmy award in the category of the Outstanding Narrator for the National Geographic documentary, Queens.

Following the announcement, the actress stepped up on the stage to receive the trophy and shared emotional words with the audience present at the event. Bassett also gave an interview to the media personnel who were waiting for the winning star of the night.

The Black Panther actress talked about how much the award meant to her, especially after giving her 100% in the project. Bassett stated to the media outlets, “This is one of the big ones, and that doesn’t usually happen.”

She continued to say, “Whenever you’re acknowledged, I’m just, you know, a girl who just wanted to act. My mentors were way out ahead of me. I just looked to them and got inspiration and hope, and I just put my focus, my energy and my love to try to make it happen in my life and for my life.”

After taking a pause from her popular show, 9-1-1, Bassett went on to agree to lend her voice for the documentary. Revealing about what made her choose the different path, the actress joked that she was tired of being portrayed as a cop.

She further elaborated, “The idea of an all-female crew in the wilderness telling this story and centering it on the matriarchs and the conservation they were doing—it touched my heart.”

Meanwhile for her winning speech, Bassett showed gratitude to her fans and the team who tirelessly worked through the day so that the actress could efficiently work. She said, “We don’t work for these, but we receive them for all the hard work that we do.”

She further added, “There’s a whole team that pursued me and believed in me, fought for me, and worked with me to tell this amazing story of females in the wild kingdom, led by an all-female production team, a first in wildlife documentary filmmaking. So that was pretty inspiring to me in and of itself.”

Bassett stated that the love and respect that she has earned in the industry has gotten her going through the tough times and motivated her to perform well.

