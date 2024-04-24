Jon Huertas Reacts To This Is Us Co-stars Launching Rewatch Podcast

This Is Us cast members Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore, and Chris Sullivan have announced a brand new project. The three actors are starting a new podcast called This Was Us that will discuss the show from its inception and examine it from 1 2024 perspective. The trio announced in an Instagram post, where we have seen them hanging out in the Pearson family car, alongside details of the premiere date in the caption.

This is Us, the NBC drama aired for six seasons between 2016 and 2022. “We are SO excited to finally announce that we (big) three are taking back Tuesdays and bringing #ThisIsUsback,” the three wrote in the Instagram caption. And, now Jon Huertas has spoken about his former co-stars' new podcast.

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan to Start A New Rewatch Podcast

If you have been missing the hit drama on NBC, then there's the good news for you from three former This Is Us actors. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan have launched a This Is Us rewatch podcast, titled This Was Us.

They shared this on Instagram saying that the story continues. The show was wrapped in 2022. “The Pearson’s story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on. For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis…”

The podcast will cover, seems like everything. As they have said it includes sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, and whatnot.

“So what we’d like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We’ll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations and maybe do some collective healing along the way??” it added.

Jon Huertas Is Excited for New Podcast His Former Co-stars Launched

Jon Huertas played Miguel Rivas on This Is Us and as his former co-stars have recently announced a new podcast This Was Us, he said that it brings immense excitement.

“I think they're pretty cool, rewatch podcasts, and it's an opportunity to get back together and talk about the show and how much fun we had on it and appreciate our audience,” he told PEOPLE. “And some people are watching it still, today, especially on Netflix.”

Huestas also said that he never took the chance of playing a role in that drama lightly. He feels lucky to be a part of it.

“You just feel so lucky to have been chosen or to have fallen into this amazing thing that is like lightning in a bottle. I think the success was most likely because they put together all the perfect pieces, from the writers they brought into the writer's room, to the cast, to the crew, to the directors. [It was] this perfect collaboration of this group of people,” he added.

“It's definitely something that I'm proud to have been a part of.” He also said that the show "resonated with so many people," and creator Dan Fogelman deserves credit for that.

