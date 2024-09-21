THIS Riverdale Star Has Been Roped in to Portray the Role Of Bradley Nowell in His Upcoming Biopic; Deets Here

Riverdale star KJ Apa is all set to star as the late singer Bradley Nowell in the upcoming biopic directed by Justin Cho. The movie will be hailed by Sony 3000 Pictures. While the title of the film has not yet been announced, the director is currently working on the script to make sure that it is perfect in all ways.

Apart from Sony Pictures, the film will also be produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready from Chenin Entertainment, in addition to Troy Nowell and Jakob Nowell from Bradley Nowell’s estate.

Meanwhile, earlier the movie was supposed to be directed by Francis Lawrence, who stepped aside after conflicts in his schedules, and Cho entered the film to head behind the cameras.

Not a lot of details about the film have yet been let out for the audience, and yet it remains one of the anticipated films of Hollywood. The legendary singer, Bradley Nowell, passed away at the age of 28 due to drug overdose. The musician was known for song titles such as What I Got and Santeria.

KJ Apa, an Australian native and actor, is best known for his role as Archie in the Netflix series Riverdale. Additionally, Apa has played multiple characters in movies like The Songbird, The Last Summer, and The Hate U Give.

As for the upcoming film, the actor will play the lead role in a new rom-com, Falling, which is currently wrapping up its productions. Meanwhile, the actor was also known for his role in the 2020 film, I Still Believe.

As for the director, Justin Cho is known for his work in the 2021 movie Blue Bayou, wherein he also starred opposite Alicia Vikander. Cho also directed the series Pachinko.

UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Mandy Jacobsen, Red 11 Management, and Jackoway Austen are the representatives of Apa. Chon is backed by McKuin Frankel, WME, and Theresa Kang of Blue Marble Management. Hundreds is represented by UTA, Kang and Jackoway Austen.

