Riverdale Star KJ Apa Recalls Working With Eric Dane On One Fast Move; Says ‘He’s One Of The Coolest Guys’

Riverdale star KJ Apa is winning over hearts with his new release, One Fast Move. The actor has been cast alongside Eric Dane, who is popularly known to play the character of Mark Sloan in the medical drama show Grey’s Anatomy.

As the young actor sat down with Entertainment Weekly for an interview segment, Apa recalled his working experience with Dane. The former stated that the Marley & Me star reminded him of Luke Perry, who portrayed the role of Archie Andrews’ father in the Netflix series.

Speaking to the media portal, The Last Summer actor revealed, "He's one of the coolest guys I've ever met, and he's such a brilliant actor.” Apa further claimed, "Working with him is so fun—he has such a big personality and energy that he brings with him everywhere, and he's so likable, which is why he's so good at playing these deeply flawed characters because you still love him, and you're so entertained by him."

The Euphoria star’s bond with Apa grew stronger as the pair bonded during the production of the Prime Video film. Moreover, the former shared his experiences and life lessons with the 27-year-old, who found them insightful.

Adding to his points about working with Dane, KJ Apa further added, "He has so much wisdom, Eric, and I was able to talk to him about a lot of experiences that I've had that he had gone through himself in his personal life, things that we had dealt with and struggled with from being on a successful show like that where you get a lot of attention.”

The Hate U Give actor also revealed, "He was a great person off-set to kind of offload a lot of stuff to, and it's not often that you get to meet someone like that. The last person that I had in my life that I could talk to was Luke Perry.” The late Luke Perry had been an essential part of Riverdale until the actor passed away due to a major stroke ahead of the filming of season 4.

As in One Fast Move, Apa portrays the character of Wes Neal, who tries to connect with his estranged father (Eric Dane) while also trying his hands on entering the motorcycle race.

According to the synopsis of the film, “A destitute young man reconnects with his estranged father for support while trying to become a professional motorcycle racer. With a motorcycle store owner's help, he begins to dismantle the emotional barriers built by his father's absence.”

One Fast Move is available to stream on Prime Video.

