'This Thing Is On': Garth Brooks Vows To Fight Back After Dismissing Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him As Extortion

Trigger Warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault

Garth Brooks is declaring war against the woman who filed a suit against him on October 3, accusing him of sexually assaulting her. The woman had reportedly been working as the country singer’s stylist for 15 years, but in her filing, she claims he only started misbehaving with her beginning in 2019. Brooks has denied all allegations against him and exposed the plaintiff as an extortionist, citing a suit filed against her in September. Now, Brooks says the legal battle is effectively on from his end.

In a video from his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G, shared on Monday, October 7, the Friends in Low Places singer addressed the possibility of a two-year-long battle following the sexual assault allegations against him. “A lot's happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?” Brooks said at the beginning of the footage. “This thing is on; it’s gonna happen,” he declared.

“People are telling me it could be up to two years. So my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, just kinda settle in, and let's hold hands and take a trip together,” Brooks said of his plans on how he is preparing to tackle the challenging time ahead.

He then changed the subject to discuss his recent Habitat for Humanity trip with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as well as his Caesars Palace residency, which is scheduled to wrap early next year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'That Makes You One': Garth Brooks Called Trisha Yearwood His Partner Through Good And Bad Times Days Before Getting Sued For Alleged Assault

Here’s a detailed account of what Brooks is being accused of by his former employee, who filed her complaint under the name of Jane Roe.

As mentioned earlier, Roe says although she had been styling Brooks for several years, his behavior toward her only turned inappropriate in 2019. Five years ago, the plaintiff says she was at the singer’s home for a styling appointment when she saw him coming out of the shower naked and with an erection. She then states in her filing that she was asked by the singer to touch his genitals and perform sexual acts. She further alleges that she was raped in the summer of the same year by Brooks while working at an event.

People obtained a copy of Roe’s complaint and reported the above-listed allegations against Brooks.

Following the alleged sexual assault, Roe claimed in the complaint that Brooks would often talk about his sexual fantasies with her, along with physically groping her breasts while she was doing his makeup or hair. She lists that he also sent her explicit text messages.

Advertisement

The complaint docs, per People, state that Roe stopped working for Brooks in mid-2021.

Brooks, in his September 13 complaint against Roe, claimed that she sent him a demand letter ahead of her filing, alleging she attempted to extort him. According to People’s review of Brooks’ suit, Roe initially asked him for money upon her relocation from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2020. The singer complied with her demand for loyalty, unaware that her expectations would soon become outrageous. In his complaint, Brooks states Roe began threatening him with sexual assault allegations if he didn’t sign checks worth millions of dollars.

He claims that Roe was aware of the extent of the damage her allegations would do to his reputation and career, and she ultimately honored her threats via her October 3 suit after her two demand letters—one in July and the other in August—failed to elicit a response from him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Garth Brooks Receive A Demand Letter From His Accuser? All We Know As Country Star Claims He Is Being Extorted

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for millions of dollars,” Brooks said in a statement to People on the same day as Roe’s filing. He described his predicament as being threatened with a loaded gun.

Of his blackmail allegations against Roe, the singer affirmed that he filed a suit against her nearly a month before her filing, to speak out against extortion and defamation.

Following Brooks speaking out, attorney Douglas H. Wigdor, representing the woman, expressed his confidence in the case in a statement of his own, saying the public would soon see the true character of Brooks instead of his meticulously curated and cautiously preserved persona.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Trisha Yearwood Sell Her Tennessee Home A Day Before Garth Brooks Faced Assault Lawsuit? REPORT