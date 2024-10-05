'That Makes You One': Garth Brooks Called Trisha Yearwood His Partner Through Good And Bad Times Days Before Getting Sued For Alleged Assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Just days before Garth Brooks was sued by a former employee for rape and sexual assault, he discussed navigating life’s challenges with his wife, Trisha Yearwood. On Tuesday, October 1, the "Friends in Low Places" crooner spoke to People in light of Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday, which he celebrated in St. Paul for the 2024 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Week Project. Yearwood was with him during the event.

Opening up about his strong marriage to fellow country singer Yearwood, the country star, 62, shared with the publication: “My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood’s partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together because that makes you one, and it tests your mettle.”

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005.

He added, “But what you find out is you have a love that’s going to last beyond this lifetime.”

Yearwood also weighed in on their marriage, saying friendship is what keeps their union alive and going. The I’ll Still Love You More singer revealed that when people ask her how she stays with her husband 24/7 while touring with him, she simply tells them they enjoy each other’s company. Locking eyes with her husband, Yearwood, per People, confessed that she can’t imagine what she would do without him.

On Thursday, October 3, a lawsuit was filed against Garth Brooks by his makeup artist of 15 years, accusing him of sexual assault and battery. Legal papers obtained by People allege that Brooks raped her, exposed his genitals, and discussed his sexual fantasies with her. Brooks denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

He countered that the woman is attempting to extort money from him after experiencing financial difficulties following her move from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2020. Citing a precautionary suit he filed against her last month, Brooks claims he initially provided her with financial support out of loyalty, but her demands quickly escalated to millions of dollars.

According to Brooks, when he denied her requests, the accuser threatened him with a civil suit, knowing how such cases can damage a celebrity’s reputation and livelihood. He suggests that her lawsuit is a fulfillment of that threat.

On the same day the suit was filed, Brooks performed in Las Vegas at his Caesars Palace residency. He took to Instagram after the show to share an emotional message, expressing how he needed music and his fans more than ever on that day.

The singer’s residency began in May 2023 and is scheduled to run until early 2025.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

