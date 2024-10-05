Did Trisha Yearwood Sell Her Tennessee Home A Day Before Garth Brooks Faced Assault Lawsuit? REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks’ wife, confirmed the sale of their Tennessee house on Tuesday, October 2nd, just a day before Brooks was hit with a rape and sexual assault lawsuit. According to its listing, their 6,553-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee, which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sold for 3.334 million USD.

The property was originally acquired by Brooks in 2000, five years before Yearwood got married to Brooks in 2005, as per Realtor.com. The two had placed the house for sale in May 2023 for 4.5 million USD. First, the property was placed at 3.95 million USD in April and then at 3.8 million USD in September as per the listing.

According to People, this house sitting on 4.42 acres is also well furnished with facilities like two gated entrances, a high-end kitchen with top-grade Wolf appliances consisting of a 30-inch gourmet microwave, a double oven, a sleek Sub-Zero refrigerator, a six-burner cooktop top, and more.

The sale came on the eve of serious allegations against Brooks, 62, that broke into the press the very next day. His former hairstylist and makeup artist, who identified as "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit, accused the singer of sexual assault and rape in 2019.

Other details of the claims include exposing his genitals to Brooks; talking about sexual fantasies whilst being in her vicinity; and sending her sexually explicit texts. According to Roe, it was also customary for Brooks to change clothes in front of her several times and there were times when he went overboard and made her feel uncomfortable by commentaries.

The lawsuit further explained that Brooks’ advocates did know that she was planning to litigate against him; hence, they discreetly filed a preemptive complaint against her, calling her "a lying extortionist." Brooks’ lawyers denied most accusations in the lawsuit.

Brooks, in a statement to the outlet, said, "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

