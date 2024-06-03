Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Reportedly Reach Agreement to See a Parenting Coach; Here's All We Know

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez are seeking professional help to improve their co-parenting of their 10-year-old son, Maceo. To resolve their disputes, the pair will attend individual and joint sessions with a coach. Those meetings are also open to Berry's current partner, Van Hunt.

They split in 2015, but only finalized their divorce and custody arrangement in August 2023, granting them joint legal custody. Berry also has to pay child support and school expenses. Even though Berry keeps her family life private, she occasionally posts heartfelt messages about her kids.

Halle Berry and Martinez took years to settle their seperation

The ex-couple have agreed to see a coach to improve their relationship with their 10-year-old son Maceo.

According to court documents obtained, Berry and Martinez have agreed to attend sessions to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them" in order to co-parent Maceo. Both parents will attend two individual sessions and at least six joint co-parenting sessions. The joint meetings will also be open to Berry's current partner, Van Hunt.

As soon as the pair reaches their sixth session, the coach will determine if they need more sessions or if their work together is complete.

After just two years of marriage, Berry and the French actor separated in October 2015. After nearly eight years, they finally finalized their divorce and custody agreement in August 2023.

Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support and was granted joint legal custody of their son.

Furthermore, she agreed to pay Maceo's "private school tuition, uniforms, and school supplies," but the payments will go directly to the school.

What are the responsibilities?

According to court papers, Berry, who reportedly has a net worth of $90 million, is also responsible for paying their child's health insurance and all uninsured medical expenses, including therapy.

Additionally, Berry and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry have a 16-year-old daughter Nahla together.

Though she shared a rare photo of Maceo on Instagram along with a sweet message on his birthday in 2021, the Academy Award winner has kept her family life quite private.

“this little dude is 8 today!” she captioned the photo of Maceo holding up a peace sign. “Happy Birthday THUNDER!”

Also in March, she celebrated Nahla's birthday, writing, "No matter how many times I tell her how much I love her, I love her more. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo.”

