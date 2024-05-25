The Kardashians Season 5: Are Kim And Khloe Pitted For Massive Fight This Season? Here's What We Know

Kendall Jenner tells the camera that she has been waiting for her sister Kylie Jenner, who is at a photoshoot, for more than an hour in the first scene of the official The Kardashians trailer on Hulu.

She appears composed yet irritated. Kendall complains, and when Kylie finally opens the car door and hears it, she replies in her trademark playful, high-pitched voice that it's because of fashion week.

Kardashian sisters' drama unfolds: Paris Fashion Week and family matters

Kendall and Kylie, the two youngest sisters, have always been close, and this season's Paris Fashion Week will feature them together. Kim Kardashian claims the Kardashians promised to "slow down" the previous season, but Khloé Kardashian mockingly corrects her.

Khloé, always the calm one, says that while everyone is at fashion week, someone needs to be there for their sister Kourtney, who is expecting. She also mentions that she is missing fashion week due to their large family. Kim's demanding work schedule appears to be causing tension between Khloé and Kim this season.

As they prepare for Rocky, Kourtney and Travis will demonstrate to the world how much they love each other. Kourtney is bringing her three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, as well as Travis's three children from previous relationships.

Kourtney's pregnancy was high-risk, as fans who follow her on social media or read the news know. Travis canceled his Blink-182 tour to be by her side following an emergency fetal surgery.

Even though she talks about her anxieties a lot, Kendall wants everyone to know that she's having a very good time. She admits that she discusses this topic frequently. Rather than merely talking about it, she can try acting with more humor. Fans can expect yet another season of contrived moments showing Kendall and Kylie having a nice time with little to no access to their personal life, though.

The Kardashian sisters' drama and keeping viewers interested

The youngest Kardashian sisters excel at sharing little personal information while keeping viewers entertained. So it's unlikely that Timothée Chalamet will appear on the show. Khloé is now single, and with Tristan Thompson reportedly out of the picture, she isn't as interested in having fun as her sisters. This creates tension. Khloé says her sisters can be "vicious and brutal," alluding to her own experiences.

In many scenes, the sisters encourage Khloé to start dating again or at least go out more. In one scene, Kim accuses Khloé of being judgmental, while Kourtney questions her inactive sex life. Kourtney wants Khloé to enjoy life and try new things. Kim appears frustrated because Khloé's quiet life at home with her children lacks the drama required for the show.

Kim is always worried about keeping the audience interested because she is so focused on "law school" and her profession. If Khloé stays put and Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie merely show snippets of their lives, it will be difficult to keep viewers interested. If the sisters don't reveal any more personal information, the show's struggle will be to keep the audience interested. Kim worries that there won't be enough drama to keep viewers interested.

