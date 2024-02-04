Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala 2024: Cher, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa And More Attend Star-Studded Event

The Grammy Awards 2024 is all set to raise the curtains soon. The big night got the celebrities excited, as they were spotted at the pre-grammy events. The stars partied along with some legends as well as a few emerging artists. Here's a list of celebrities who added a spark to the event.

1. Meryl Streep

The Legend Meryl Streep attended Clive Davis’ event ahead of Grammy night. Streep was clicked enjoying herself at the party alongside Cher. Meryl Streep looked happy and excited as her son-in-law, Mark Ronson, bagged nominations at the Grammy Awards this year.

2. Cher

The singer-songwriter Cher was snapped partying at the Clive Davis event, along with her boyfriend. At the gala, which was attended by several other legends, the artist and her beau, Alexander AE, turned heads dressed in all black. The singer was later seen enjoying ice cream at the event.

3. Tom Hanks

Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks was present at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. The legend walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Rita Wilson. The couple graced the event in all black ensemble.

4. Dua Lipa

The Grammy award nominee, Dua Lipa, attended the pre-Grammy party gracing a red trench coat with some golden detailing. The singer is also expected to perform on the big night of the event on Sunday.

5. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey clicked at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala along with her sister. The Bailey sisters were spotted twinning in black at the event. The singer got her first solo Grammy nomination for her song Angel this year, under the best R&B category.

6. Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson was seen celebrating at Clive Davis’ event along with his mother-in-law, Meryl Streep and wife, Grace Gummer. The Barbie music producer was excited about his nominations at the Grammys.

7. Serena Williams

The ace tennis player, Serena Williams, graced the Clive Davis’ gala before the big star-studded Grammy Awards night. The star graced the event in a black and golden dress.

8. Coco Jones

Coco Jones was clicked having a good time at the Pre-Grammy Gala on February 3rd. The singer has six Grammy nominations to her name this year. Jones was seen in a white dress that surely had a leafy affair.

9. Ice Spice

The nominee for best new artist, Ice Spice, enjoyed herself at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala night. The rapper was seen in a high-slit black dress at the event, ahead of the Grammys.

10. David Foster

The legend who has 16 Grammys to his name, David Foster, arrived at the Clive Davis’ event along with his wife. The duo were snapped celebrating at the gala before heading out on a tour.

11. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion also graced the Pre-Grammy night at Clive Davis’. The rapper put her fashion foot forward in an ochre yellow dress at the event. The artist partied along with many legends present at the party.

12. Lana Del Ray

The Grammy-nominated singer Lana Del Ray attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala before the awards night. The singer was seen in a black dress, along with Ice Spice and other artists. According to reports, the singer is expected to sit next to Taylor Swift at the big event.

13. Troye Sivan

The first-time nominee at the Grammys, Troye Sivan, was spotted at the Pre-Grammy party in a sea-green shimmery shirt and black pants. Sivan has been nominated for this year's Grammys alongside Kylie Minogue.

14. Gayle King

Journalist Gayle King was present at the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. The TV star looked stunning at the event. King had earlier shown her excitement for the Grammys by posting a video of Jon Bon Jovi’s tribute performance.

15. Mariah Carey

With 34 Grammy nominations over the years, Mariah Carey was spotted partying at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. Carey dazzled in a silver cutout dress at the event.

Special Mentions: Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala was attended by some legendary celebs and Grammy nominees. While some of them couldn’t make it to the party, those who headed for it were seen having a gala time. Along with the nominees, Noah Kahan, Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, and some other prominent artists like Reneé Rapp, Sandra Lee, and Diane Warren, Shania Twain, Sabrina Carpenter, Keke Palmer, Avril Lavigne, Kylie Minogue, Paris Hilton, Machine Gun Kelly, Ellie Goulding, and Lenny Kravitz, among others, partied together before stepping in at the Grammy Awards 2024.

