Throwback: Revisit the Time Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How a Psychic Led Her to Feminism

In 2023, Millie Bobby Brown revealed how a visit to a psychic sparked her feminist awakening, leading her to champion women’s rights and take on empowering roles in Hollywood.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Nov 30, 2024  |  03:59 PM IST |  3.9K
Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown (Instagram)

From being a child actor on Stranger Things to becoming a businesswoman by establishing her own production house and beauty line and advocating for women’s rights as a UNICEF ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown has grown exponentially over the last few years.  As we reflected on her career trajectory today, we came across an interesting fact that we thought our readers would love to know.

It turns out, a psychic deserves some credit for Brown’s transformation from just an actress—though she remains one of the finest the showbiz has seen recently—to her other two roles. Speaking to Glamour in 2023, Brown revealed that her feminist awakening came after a casual visit to a psychic, who during their session, told her she was indeed a feminist. Following the encounter with the spiritualist, the curious actress detailed that she didn’t waste any time embarking on her journey of self-discovery.

ALSO READ: Throwback: ‘There’s A Lot Of Story...’: Revisit What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say About Bidding ‘Goodbye’ To Stranger Things

Per Brown, she returned home and “immediately searched on Google: ‘How do I know if I’m a feminist?’” Little did she know, the simple search would set her on a path of a lifetime of passionate advocacy for women’s rights.

During her internet dive, the Enola Holmes star realized she truly understood what being a feminist entailed and what it meant to her. According to her, feminism, at its core, is about equal opportunity for all genders. This awakening has since become a driving force in Millie’s life.

Advertisement

She has channeled her passion for feminism into her work, dedicating her aforementioned production house to prioritizing stories about girls and women whose narratives are often underrepresented in the industry.

In her personal projects too, Millie has become selective, choosing only those stories that show women in a positive and strong light. Her recent film Damsel is one example. In it, she shares the screen with Robin Wright and Angela Bassett, playing a dragon-fighting princess.

She has also begun seeing her UNICEF work in a different light after being appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador at the tender age of 14. Over the years, Brown has championed efforts to raise awareness about menstrual care and highlight the importance of education for girls.

On a different note, Brown, 20, is currently prioritizing quality time with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she married twice this year. The pair had been dating since 2021.

ALSO READ: Source Reveals How Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Nurture Their Love and Family Bond as Newlyweds, Plus Their Holiday Season Plans

FAQ

What sparked Millie Bobby Brown’s feminist awakening?
Millie Bobby Brown’s feminist journey began after a visit to a psychic in 2023, who informed her that she was a feminist. This encounter led her to explore the concept further, driving her passion for women’s rights.
How did Millie Bobby Brown discover what feminism meant to her?
After the psychic session, Millie went home and googled “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” This search helped her understand that feminism is about equality in opportunity for all genders.
What projects has Millie Bobby Brown worked on that reflect her feminist values?
Millie’s film Damsel, where she plays a dragon-fighting princess, exemplifies her commitment to empowering women. Additionally, her production company focuses on projects that uplift women’s stories.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles