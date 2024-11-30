Throwback: Revisit the Time Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How a Psychic Led Her to Feminism

From being a child actor on Stranger Things to becoming a businesswoman by establishing her own production house and beauty line and advocating for women’s rights as a UNICEF ambassador, Millie Bobby Brown has grown exponentially over the last few years. As we reflected on her career trajectory today, we came across an interesting fact that we thought our readers would love to know.

It turns out, a psychic deserves some credit for Brown’s transformation from just an actress—though she remains one of the finest the showbiz has seen recently—to her other two roles. Speaking to Glamour in 2023, Brown revealed that her feminist awakening came after a casual visit to a psychic, who during their session, told her she was indeed a feminist. Following the encounter with the spiritualist, the curious actress detailed that she didn’t waste any time embarking on her journey of self-discovery.

ALSO READ: Throwback: ‘There’s A Lot Of Story...’: Revisit What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say About Bidding ‘Goodbye’ To Stranger Things

Per Brown, she returned home and “immediately searched on Google: ‘How do I know if I’m a feminist?’” Little did she know, the simple search would set her on a path of a lifetime of passionate advocacy for women’s rights.

During her internet dive, the Enola Holmes star realized she truly understood what being a feminist entailed and what it meant to her. According to her, feminism, at its core, is about equal opportunity for all genders. This awakening has since become a driving force in Millie’s life.

Advertisement

She has channeled her passion for feminism into her work, dedicating her aforementioned production house to prioritizing stories about girls and women whose narratives are often underrepresented in the industry.

In her personal projects too, Millie has become selective, choosing only those stories that show women in a positive and strong light. Her recent film Damsel is one example. In it, she shares the screen with Robin Wright and Angela Bassett, playing a dragon-fighting princess.

She has also begun seeing her UNICEF work in a different light after being appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador at the tender age of 14. Over the years, Brown has championed efforts to raise awareness about menstrual care and highlight the importance of education for girls.

On a different note, Brown, 20, is currently prioritizing quality time with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she married twice this year. The pair had been dating since 2021.

ALSO READ: Source Reveals How Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Nurture Their Love and Family Bond as Newlyweds, Plus Their Holiday Season Plans