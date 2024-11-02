Throwback: Revisit When Zoë Kravitz Opened Up About Channing Tatum Being Her 'Protector'; Deets Here Amid Their Break Up

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s breakup, reported on Tuesday, October 29, is one of the most shocking celebrity splits of 2024. The pair had not only been together for three years, but they were also engaged since at least October 2023, with plans to marry soon.

“The split is amicable. They realized they’re at different stages in life,” a source told People, the outlet that first reported on the duo’s decision to part ways after initially connecting in 2021 for Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice. Tatum played the charismatic supervillain in the thriller, which came out in August. People’s source also suggested that Tatum’s preference for living in LA, where his daughter Everly resides, over Kravitz’s preference for NYC could have been a contributing factor in the breakup, as he couldn’t compromise on staying on the West Coast.

While we process the news of one of Hollywood’s power couples breaking up, here’s a look back at the time when they were deeply in love. Scroll down to relive the moment when Kravitz called Tatum, her then-boyfriend, her “protector.”

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress said of Tatum to GQ in November 2022. “And I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

The statement was significant because the pair were only a year into their relationship at the time, and neither had publicly addressed their bond. Known for keeping their romance private, Kravitz and Tatum rarely spoke about it.

Their relationship only became public when paparazzi photos of them riding a bike together went viral as a meme. Sharing the story behind the iconic snap, Kravitz told GQ they were walking to a colleague’s house, and she was sweating profusely, which led the Magic Mike star to offer her a ride on the pillion. She shared that they didn’t disclose their relationship initially because they wanted to keep it sacred, allowing them the freedom to ignore public opinions about their connection.

The Rough Lane star, who was previously married to actor Karl Glusman for 18 months, described Tatum as a “wonderful human” in the same interview, adding that he makes her laugh and that they often bond over their shared love of cinema. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she said.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan for 10 years, with whom he shares an 11-year-old daughter, Everly. The exes, who separated in 2019, only recently finalized their divorce. Dewan is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two children.

In a 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz shared that she and Tatum naturally grew beyond their director-actor dynamic. At the time, she also expressed gratitude to Blink Twice for bringing him into her life.

Just hours before news of Tatum and Kravitz’s split, multiple outlets reported that both stars had joined the cast of Alpha Gang, an alien invasion film featuring Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and Riley Keough. Production insiders told People that the former couple plans to proceed with the project despite their recent breakup.

