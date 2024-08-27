Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Relationship Timeline: Here’s What You Need To Know About the Couple

Two popular Hollywood stars, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, even though they are well-known, have mostly kept their relationship private .Their story has made fans and the media curious ever since people began to speculate they were in a relationship. Here is a timeline of their relationship that highlights the main events and precious moments they have shared.

Early encounters

2017: This was before they became famous for being together; instead, they worked on The Lego Batman Movie, where Tatum and Kravitz dubbed their voices. It’s more likely they met during this work togather on this project, though their connection wasn’t publicly known till then.

Rumors begin

January 2021: Shortly after her divorce from Karl Glusman, rumours about her relationship with Tatum started circulating. In spite of early denials and speculation, however, it was clear that the two would be working together on another project, thereby providing further fuel for fire.

June 2021: Tatum and Kravitz’s real connection became evident when they began collaborating on Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. According to an interview, Kravitz said that she had always pictured Tatum as ideal for the part of a certain character in the movie, and their working relationship eventually evolved into something that turned professional. Starting from this time on, both actors made it clear how much they appreciated each other, which is a sign of an open courtship between them.

Public debut

July 2021: Kravitz playfully hinted at Tatum’s potential role in the Magic Mike sequel via social media. This collaboration also indicated that they were increasingly getting to know each other on a personal level.

August 2021: The couple made their first public appearance together when Kravitz was photographed holding onto Tatum as he rode a bike through New York City. The images of them together, along with other pictures, confirmed their romantic connection. At that time, insiders noted the speed of their emerging relationship and said it was more than just friendship.

September 2021: Tatum and Kravitz were both invited to the Met Gala so they ended up being seen on several occasions in the same social circle. While not attending as a couple officially, their presence and hints from social media made it look like they had something going on.

October 2021: The couple visited New York City together while holding hands and celebrating Halloween at the same time. They became a topic of discussion after this public display of affection.

Growing closer

December 2021: Tatum commemorated Kravitz’s thirty-third birthday by liking a post by her father, Lenny Kravitz, although he didn’t make any public comments about their relationship till then.

March 2022: It was reported that Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship was getting more serious. A source disclosed that Kravitz was thinking about the future with Tatum and he even mentioned the possibility of having children. Moreover, Kravitz freely talked about her thoughts on starting family and how she felt about her relationship with Tatum.

July 2022: Tatum praised Kravitz’s directing skills and their work on Pussy Island. He described her as someone with a unique ability to understand and connect with others, highlighting the depth of their relationship.

November 2022: In an interview, Kravitz explained how supportive Tatum had been throughout the filming of Pussy Island. She called him a protective partner who made her feel cherished and important.

Engagement and beyond

January 2023: Tatum finally talked about their relationship in an interview, mentioning that they had reconnected after initially losing touch. He praised Kravitz for her creativity and insight, reflecting on the challenges of maintaining a relationship.

October 2023: On Halloween night, Kravitz let the cat out of the bag by donning a diamond ring as part of her attire. This was confirmed shortly thereafter as being a huge milestone for them.

November 2023: Tatum was clearly thrilled about his engagement, and it was reported that his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, was supportive of the new couple. Sources said that Tatum and Kravitz were always together and very much in love.

January 2024: Lenny Kravitz praised Tatum and shared his excitement about the upcoming wedding. He hinted that the wedding might happen next year, suggesting that plans were already in motion.

February 2024: While enjoying dinner at Beverly Hills, Kravitz wore her engagement ring happily.

March 2024: Tatum joined hands with Kravitz to celebrate Lenny Kravitz’s star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, showing their deep affection and support for one another.

May 2024: Lenny Kravitz revealed that Tatum had quickly become part of the family and hinted at a wedding happening next year. Tatum and Kravitz continued seeing each other, confirming their strong and affectionate love affair.

July 2024: In an interview, Tatum expressed his admiration for Kravitz, emphasizing how much she means to him as well as and their shared passion for creativity.

August 2024: The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Blink Twice, which was originally named Pussy Island. They appeared sophisticated and happy, presenting their connection to the world.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship has grown from early professional connections to a deep and loving partnership. As they move forward together, people will definitely be looking forward to what this power couple will do next.

